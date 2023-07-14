Alicia Keys Channels Grace Jones in Hooded Saint Laurent Dress and Platform Heels at Keys Soulcare’s It’s Like Skin Launch

Alicia Keys celebrated the new It’s Like Skin launch with Keys Soulcare held yesterday in New York. The “Girl on Fire” singer donned a jet-black hooded dress by Saint Laurent.

Keys’ dress featured long sleeves, a slouchy bodice followed by a fitted skirt. The skirt pooled around her feet, eclipsing her shoes. The style is similar to a multitude of looks worn by Grace Jones.

Although they were hard to see over the hem of her gown, Keys wore a pair of black platform sandals. The shoes were crafted of black patent leather comprised of rounded open toes, thin straps that secured the shoes around the ankles and over the toes along with towering platform soles. 4 to 5-inch stiletto heels rounded out the set, further offering the musician a boost.

Keys’ shoe styles are colorful and sharp. The “Girl on Fire” singer’s wardrobe regularly features pointed-toe pumps in an array of colors, embellishments and finishes for formal appearances, hailing from labels including Balmain, Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford. She’s also regularly worn a vast variety of embellished heeled sandals for similar occasions from Alaïa, Prada and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, Keys can be seen in Stella McCartney brogues.

Previously, Keys has also been celebrated for her own footwear pursuits outside of her stylish shoe wardrobe. The singer previously launched her Reebok Classic X Alicia Keys collection in 2011.

