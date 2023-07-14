×
Alicia Keys Channels Grace Jones in Hooded Saint Laurent Dress and Platform Heels at Keys Soulcare’s It’s Like Skin Launch

Alicia Keys, platform, gown, hooded, sandal heels.
Lady GagaZ100 Pride Live Stonewall Day concert, New York, USA - 28 Jun 2019
Lady Gaga, versace boots, rainbow, Z100 Pride Live Stonewall Day concert, New York, USA - 28 Jun 2019
Alicia Keys performs during the second annual Stonewall Day honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, hosted by Pride Live and iHeartMedia, in Greenwich Village, in New York2019 Stonewall Day Honoring 50th Anniversary, New York, USA - 28 Jun 2019
Whoopi GoldbergZ100 Pride Live Stonewall Day concert, New York, USA - 28 Jun 2019
Alicia Keys celebrated the new It’s Like Skin launch with Keys Soulcare held yesterday in New York. The “Girl on Fire” singer donned a jet-black hooded dress by Saint Laurent.

Keys’ dress featured long sleeves, a slouchy bodice followed by a fitted skirt. The skirt pooled around her feet, eclipsing her shoes. The style is similar to a multitude of looks worn by Grace Jones.

Alicia Keys, platform, gown, hooded, sandal heels.
Alicia Keys Getty Images for Keys Soulcare

Although they were hard to see over the hem of her gown, Keys wore a pair of black platform sandals. The shoes were crafted of black patent leather comprised of rounded open toes, thin straps that secured the shoes around the ankles and over the toes along with towering platform soles. 4 to 5-inch stiletto heels rounded out the set, further offering the musician a boost.

Alicia Keys, platform, gown, hooded, sandal heels.
Kory Marchisotto and Alicia Keys Getty Images for Keys Soulcare

Keys’ shoe styles are colorful and sharp. The “Girl on Fire” singer’s wardrobe regularly features pointed-toe pumps in an array of colors, embellishments and finishes for formal appearances, hailing from labels including Balmain, Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford. She’s also regularly worn a vast variety of embellished heeled sandals for similar occasions from Alaïa, Prada and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, Keys can be seen in Stella McCartney brogues.

Previously, Keys has also been celebrated for her own footwear pursuits outside of her stylish shoe wardrobe. The singer previously launched her Reebok Classic X Alicia Keys collection in 2011.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Alicia Keys Dons Hooded Dress and Platforms at Keys Soulcare's Event
