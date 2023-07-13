Alexandra Daddario Goes Sheer in Sequined Oscar de la Renta Dress and Strappy Sandals at the Tag Heuer Fifth Avenue Store Opening in NYC

Alexandra Daddario was a guest at the TAG Heuer party celebrating the brand’s new boutique on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Wednesday. She was joined by other celebrities like Patrick Dempsey, Natasha Lyonne, Taylor Zakhar Perez and more.

The “White Lotus” star wore a silver chevron-pattern dress by Oscar de la Renta. The strapless number featured a flattering wavy design with embroidered sequins throughout the form-fitting bodice and a skirt with a sheer finish.

Alexandra Daddario. Getty Images for TAG Heuer

When it came to accessories, she topped off the look with diamond earrings from New York-based brand Melissa Kaye, and a black and white diamond necklace from the same brand. On her wrist, of course, she opted for a Tag Heuer watch.

As per beauty, the “Baywatch” alum matched the 1920s flair of her outfit in a retro-inspired hairstyle with a dramatic part to one side and soft waves down. She finished her beauty look framing her light blue eyes in dark eyeliner and adding a touch of nude matte lipstick.

Alexandra Daddario. Getty Images for TAG Heuer

For footwear, Daddario slipped into a pair of shiny silver strappy sandals. The shoes featured two thin metallic straps on the upper and around the ankle. The 4 to 5 inches high thin stiletto-style heels elevated and finished off the high-shine ensemble.

For this look and for the past months, Daddario has been working with Hollywood stylist Emma Jade Morrison, who also works with Phoebe Tonkin, Emily Ratajkowski, Martha Hunt and Jonathan Bailey. For Daddario’s special appearances and red carpets, the pair tend to favor red carpet staples like Louboutin and Jimmy Choo high heels.