AleXa Goes Grunge in Nylon Skirt and Chunky Boots at Comic-Con 2023

AleXa brought an edgy take to red carpet dressing for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

While attending the 2023 convention at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego to promote the upcoming animated series “Ghosts of Ruin,” AleXa wore a sleeveless black top. The K-pop musician’s piece featured a rounded neckline with an asymmetric front ruffle, as well as a right side strap that looped into a neckline to form a choker-like silhouette. Complete with a whimsical silk rosette — a signature detail of early 2000’s fashion — AleXa’s top was paired with a deep taupe nylon skirt with an ankle-length hem, given a utilitarian finish with cargo pockets, side ruching and silver button fastenings.

AleXa attends the “Ghosts of Ruin” press photo line during San Diego Comic-Con 2023 at the Hilton Bayfront In San Diego on July 22, 2023. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

AleXa paired her attire with subtle accessories to allow its textures to take center stage: small silver and crystal hoop earrings, layered silver huggie hoops and several rings, as well as a thin black beaded bracelet.

When it came to footwear, AleXa completed her outfit with a set of chunky black boots. The “MBTI” singer’s style featured rounded toes with matte black uppers, as well as exaggerated rubber soles. The pair was finished with thin laces that crossed across their fronts, punctuated by small silver metal eyelets that smoothly coordinated with her outfit’s metallic accents.

A closer look at AleXa’s boots. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

San Diego Comic-Con highlights the upcoming films, television shows, video games and various projects in the fantasy, sci-fi and action genres. This year’s event has featured previews of upcoming TV programs including Netflix’s “One Piece” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Invincible,” as well as a 20-minute preview of the film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Currently, the convention is also held amidst the historic ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike.

