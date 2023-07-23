×
AleXa Goes Grunge in Nylon Skirt and Chunky Boots at Comic-Con 2023

Britt Lower and Ben Stiller speak at the Severance panel in Room 20 at the 2022 Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California.
Sophia Lillis attends the Dungeons and Dragons panel in Hall H at the 2022 Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California.
Daniela Nieves attends the "Vampire Academy" press line during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California.
Tyler Hoechlin waves onstage at the "Teen Wolf: The Movie" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California.
AleXa brought an edgy take to red carpet dressing for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

While attending the 2023 convention at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego to promote the upcoming animated series “Ghosts of Ruin,” AleXa wore a sleeveless black top. The K-pop musician’s piece featured a rounded neckline with an asymmetric front ruffle, as well as a right side strap that looped into a neckline to form a choker-like silhouette. Complete with a whimsical silk rosette — a signature detail of early 2000’s fashion — AleXa’s top was paired with a deep taupe nylon skirt with an ankle-length hem, given a utilitarian finish with cargo pockets, side ruching and silver button fastenings.

AleXa attends the “Ghosts of Ruin” press photo line during San Diego Comic-Con 2023 at the Hilton Bayfront In San Diego on July 22, 2023.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

AleXa paired her attire with subtle accessories to allow its textures to take center stage: small silver and crystal hoop earrings, layered silver huggie hoops and several rings, as well as a thin black beaded bracelet.

When it came to footwear, AleXa completed her outfit with a set of chunky black boots. The “MBTI” singer’s style featured rounded toes with matte black uppers, as well as exaggerated rubber soles. The pair was finished with thin laces that crossed across their fronts, punctuated by small silver metal eyelets that smoothly coordinated with her outfit’s metallic accents.

A closer look at AleXa’s boots.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

San Diego Comic-Con highlights the upcoming films, television shows, video games and various projects in the fantasy, sci-fi and action genres. This year’s event has featured previews of upcoming TV programs including Netflix’s “One Piece” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Invincible,” as well as a 20-minute preview of the film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Currently, the convention is also held amidst the historic ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

