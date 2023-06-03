Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Sky-High in Peep-Toe Platforms and an Asymmetrical Gown at Race to Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alessandra Ambrosio attended the Race to Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala yesterday in Los Angeles.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel graced the orange carpet in an all-black ensemble consisting of a strappy, maxi-length, bodycon dress with an asymmetrical bodice and a high neckline that was adorned with crystalized fringe and cascaded down the model’s shoulder. The sleeveless dress also featured a daring front-facing slit that traveled up the length of Ambrosio’s leg, stopping midway up her thigh.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic,

Additionally, Ambrosio carried a shiny geometric clutch, which she wore alongside a plethora of diamond-encrusted jewelry.

On the footwear front, the star stepped out in striking black peep-toe platform sandals. The footwear was constructed of patent leather uppers, hence the high-shine appearance, with thin but secure ankle straps, buckle closures and lofty platform soles. And the towering stiletto heels gave the 5’10” runway regular an even bigger boost.

A closer look at Alessandra Ambrosio’s shoes. Getty Images

On the footwear front, the Brazilian personality can often be seen in a range of looks, including sharp sneakers by Golden Goose, Gucci and Common Projects. Thong and big-toe sandals have been a recent favorite from labels like Gianvito Rossi and Laiik, alongside pumps by Christian Louboutin, Serena Uziyel and Giuseppe Zanotti. Ambrosio’s off-duty looks usually incorporate flip-flops from Havaianas.

The Race to Erase MS Gala is one of the most important fundraising events supporting innovative research and therapeutic approaches to eradicate MS through the foundation’s Center Without Walls program. The event was held at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 2, 2023, and saw the attendance of big stars like Kathy Hilton, Denise Richards, Gigi Gorgeous and Heidi D’Amelio, among others.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

