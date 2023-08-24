Alessandra Ambrosio Laces Into New Balance Sneakers With a Cozy Twist

Alessandra Ambrosio brought a cozy take to athletic style during her latest outing.

On Tuesday, Ambrosio left the restaurant Ivy in Los Angeles. While arriving to her car, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a set of New Balance’s 327 sneakers. Her retro-inspired pair featured paneled gray suede and perforated white textile uppers, topped by large black “N” logos.

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in Los Angeles on Aug. 22, 2023. APEX/MEGA

The model’s New Balance style was complete with white laces, as well as narrow white rubber soles. The pair was finished with its signature textured black rubber outsoles and counters, bringing Ambrosio’s attire a relaxed base.

Indeed, Ambrosio was casually outfitted for the occasion, wearing a set of stretchy black bike shorts with a light purple cardigan. The model’s style was reminiscent of similar lightweight, button-up knitwear in tonal colors that’s emerged as a popular summer layering piece, as seen in new collections from labels including Autumn Cashmere, Aritzia and Citizens of Humanity.

A closer look at Ambrosio’s New Balance sneakers. APEX/MEGA

The model’s outfit was sleekly finished with squared sunglasses with glossy, clear brown frames and gold stud earrings. For a chic finish, she completed her look with a trio of gold necklaces — a thin curbed chain, paperclip-link strand and a delicate chain with a frosty crystal pendant — and a black leather quilt-stitched Chanel tote bag with a chain-woven handle.

Ambrosio’s shoes leaned into the rise of runner-style sneakers, based on athletic shoes from the ’80s. The narrow-soled styles are often cast with angled uppers, compete with textured rubber outsoles for a traction-focused finish. Similar lace-up pairs have been released in a wide range of colors and textures from numerous brands in recent years, including Koio, Rag & Bone and Coach.

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in Los Angeles on Aug. 22, 2023. APEX/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the Brazilian personality can be seen in a range of looks, including sharp sneakers by Golden Goose, Gucci and Common Projects. Thong- and big-toe sandals have been a recent favorite from labels like Gianvito Rossi and Laiik, alongside pumps by Christian Louboutin, Serena Uziyel and Giuseppe Zanotti. Ambrosio’s off-duty looks usually incorporate flip-flops from Havaianas, or the eco-friendly brand Green Flip-Flops.

