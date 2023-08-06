Adele Sparkles in Hidden Heels at Her ‘Weekends with Adele’ Las Vegas Residency

Adele took a sustainable approach to dressing for the stage this weekend.

On Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a new black McCartney gown, while performing at her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Her luxury design — the second custom McCartney piece she’s worn in her residency — featured an off-the-shoulder hourglass silhouette, crafted from McCartney’s signature sustainable viscose cady. For a glamorous spin, the piece was topped with a glitzy bejeweled chain that formed a sleek halter neckline, inspired by the designer’s winter 2023 collection.

Adele performs during her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2023. Courtesy of Stella McCartney

“I feel so privileged to have designed another dress for the one and only Adele, our homegrown British talent,” McCartney said in a statement. “I think this is the most beautiful thing ever. We hand-crafted the dress at my London atelier — it has the diamonds from our Winter 2023 show and she’s going to look so glamorous. She’s going to look so stunning in this, I cannot wait to see it on her.”

Adele performs during her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2023. Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Though the “30” musician’s shoes couldn’t be seen, it’s likely she wore set of pointed-toe pumps in a similar black or embellished hue — a styling move she’s brought to red carpets and performances for years. However, Adele’s McCartney dress did continue the musician’s stream of sharp custom gowns during her residency, hailing from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Givenchy, Nina Ricci and Valentino. As previously stated, her McCartney gown was her second of the series — the first being a sustainable black viscose dress trimmed in lead-free crystals, seen in the musician’s Jan. 2023 concert.

Adele performs in a custom Stella McCartney gown at her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Jan. 28, 2023. Courtesy of Stella McCartney

When it comes to footwear, Adele often opts for classic and versatile styles. For red carpets and special appearances, the “Someone Like You” singer regularly wears pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik, as well as sleek boots from Proenza Schouler. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Nike sneakers.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.