Adam Sandler’s Daughter Sunny Sandler Shines in Silk Dress & Metallic Mules at ‘The Outlaws’ Premiere

Sunny Sandler accompanied her parents, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler, at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “The Out-Laws” on Tuesday night.

Sunny gracefully donned the Frankie Silk Dress by Reformation, featuring adjustable straps discreetly attached to the smocked back, a center back slit and a zipper. With a maxi length and slim fit, the dress showcased a straight neckline, delicate spaghetti straps and a smocked back bodice.

Sunny Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “The Out-Laws.” Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

On her feet, she relaxed in a pair of metallic mules, indulging in their sleek and elegant design. The sandals boasted a collection of slim and glossy straps, expertly crafted to grace her feet. Adding a touch of sophistication, a meticulously hand-knotted embellishment adorned the center, elevating the sandal’s overall allure.

The mule trend has evolved over time, adapting to changing fashion preferences while maintaining its iconic combination of elegance, glamour, and effortless style. Some notable brands that design stiletto slide sandals include Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Gianvito Rossi, Stuart Weitzman, Aquazzura, Christian Louboutin and Schutz, among others.

The parentals opted for stylish looks with Jackie in an all-white ensemble and barely there sandals and Adam in a colorful shirt, gray pants and Hoka sneakers.

In “The Outlaws,” Owen Browning, portrayed by Adam Devine, assumes the role of a conventional bank manager on the verge of marrying his beloved Parker (Nina Dobrev). However, chaos ensues when the notorious Ghost Bandits rob his bank during their wedding preparations. To Owen’s surprise, he suspects his newly arrived future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) to be the culprits behind the heist.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Flats for Women