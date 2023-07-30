Adam Lambert Shines in Silver Vetements Sneakers for Kate Beckinsale’s 50th Birthday

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adam Lambert made a shimmering statement for Kate Beckinsale’s 50th birthday party.

While attending the occasion at Limitless in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Lambert stepped out in a light gray Rick Owens suit. His attire featured a light gray cross-hatched blazer with thin pointed lapels and exaggerated shoulders, as well as faintly slouchy matching trousers with asymmetric pockets.

Adam Lambert attends Kate Beckinsale’s 50th birthday party at Limitless in Los Angeles on July 29, 2023. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The “High Drama” musician’s attire was layered over a gauzy brown top with a deep neckline and slouchy hem, as well as a thin gunmetal chain necklace with a silver spike charm. His attire was finished with a mix of small silver earrings, layered stone-set rings and glittering blue and green eyeshadow.

When it came to footwear, Lambert laced into a set of chunky Vetements sneakers to finish his outfit. The musician’s $1,475 style — a take on the brand’s hit New Rock shoes — featured round-toed metallic silver leather uppers with padded tongues, topped by black logo-printed laces. The set was further accented with a punky finish by 3-inch treaded platform rubber outsoles, framed with silver-toned hardware to create a gleaming, statement-making edge.

Vetements’ Silver New Rock Edition platform sneakers. Courtesy of SSENSE

A closer look at Lambert’s Vetements sneakers. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Where footwear is concerned, Lambert often leans towards glamorous and edgy styles. The former “American Idol” contestant often wears heeled boots — ranging from Cuban silhouettes to dynamic heeled platforms — from a variety of brands, including Christian Louboutin, Rick Owens, Syro and Kurt Geiger. Off-duty, he can also be seen in T.U.K. creepers and Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.