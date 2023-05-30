‘Succession’: Roman Roy’s Walmart T-Shirt & Other Viral Fashion Moments From Season 4

“Succession” is officially over — and with it, a range of contemporary style moments.

From its first episode, the HBO Max drama made waves as it followed the Roy family’s siblings as they battle over control of patriarch Logan Roy’s media empire in New York City — and for showing how high society actually dresses today.

No matter how neutral, staple or even casual, most attire — even making the show a leader within the “quiet luxury” movement, thanks to costume designer Michelle Matland — hailed from top-tier luxury brands favored by upper classes, including Lanvin, Tom Ford and Loro Piana.

Season 4 saw most characters lean into their style signatures more than ever, cementing their identities and purpose within the program — and even gained a large online community, depicted weekly on social media and in columns like Amy Odell’s popular Substack, “Back Row” (credited with citing many of the below outfits). Despite Shiv (Sarah Snook)’s struggle to balance her marriage and an impending pregnancy this season, she remained assertive in a wide range of neutral-hued blazers and suiting. Roman (Kieran Culkin) also showed a more relaxed side when off-duty, even wearing a now-viral Walmart boys’ T-shirt.

The final season also saw the long-awaited wedding of Connor (Alan Ruck) an Willa (Justine Lupe) — complete with a surprise blazer — and dramatic attire from guests like Gerri (J. Smith Cameron).

Below, discover the most viral looks from “Succession” season 4.

Roman’s Walmart T-shirt

In the series’ finale episode, Roman went instantly viral in one of the show’s most colorful outfits to date: a blue T-shirt with color-blocked sleeves, paired with salmon shorts, beaded bracelets and a thick silver watch. The top made headlines from its unlikely source: Walmart, where the affordable $14 piece has since sold out.

Kendall’s luxe off-duty attire

Kendall (Jeremy Strong) was a popular topic of discussion each week for his “CEO bro” method of dressing, featuring dressy suiting and separates for the office — and a decidedly more laid-back, yet still highly expensive, approach to off-duty wear. Case in point: his revolving rotation of signature zip-up and bomber jackets from Tom Ford, frequently paired with dark Loro Piana baseball caps and aviator sunglasses.

Lukas Matsson’s whimsical outerwear

Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) brought a burst of jewel-toned color and relaxation to season 4’s wardrobe, highly inspired by the culture and fashion of the character’s native Sweden with brands like Acne Studios and Fjällräven. In the election party episode, he memorably pops in a luxe golden yellow velvet bomber jacket from Needles, layered atop a low-cut black shirt and trousers — making a splash against the other guest’s darker outfits.

Shiv’s “quiet luxury” suiting

This season, Shiv Roy leaned into a business mindset with a wide array of matching suits and separates in tonal hues of brown, black, blue and gray; all were instantly reminiscent of the “quiet luxury” trend that subsequently swept the market. One of her most viral was the beige linen blazer, silky brown top and striped drawstring trousers seen in season 4’s premiere — though she also made headlines for her Altuzarra suit, Tom Ford blazer-and-halter-top set and Max Mara pinstriped vest and trousers in latter episodes.

Connor & Willa’s wedding outfits

For their long-awaited nuptials, Connor and Willa were sharply outfitted — Willa, most briefly, in a lacy white halter-style wedding gown from Essense of Australia. Connor, meanwhile, was dapperly dressed in black trousers and a slim-fitting black velvet jacket from Hugo Boss — a surprising choice, as it retails for $645 (likely affordable by billionaire standards).

Gerri’s royal wedding-worthy guest attire

Fan-favorite character Gerri was also repeatedly discussed for her assertive nature and changing wardrobe during season 4. One of the businesswoman’s most memorable outfits was at Connor and Willa’s wedding, where she wore a belted beige dress and matching angled fascinator. The costume-like formality, paired with gold post earrings and a layered pearl necklace, instantly made her look prepared to attend a royal wedding instead.

Logan’s classic neutral separates

For his final appearance, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) was seen in a classic navy blazer, light blue suit and black trousers before boarding his private plane. The mix-and-match ethos was a longtime one in the character’s closet, making his suiting-adjacent outfit ideal for the sharp and thematic exit.

That “ludicrously capacious” Burberry bag

An honorable mention goes to the Burberry tote bag carried by Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun)’s date, Bridget (Francesca Root-Dodson), to Logan’s birthday party in the season 4 premiere. In a viral takedown, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden) quickly lectured Greg on his date’s “ludicrously capacious” accessory choice.

“What’s even in there? Huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail?” Tom says. “I mean, Greg, it’s monstrous. It’s gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job.”

