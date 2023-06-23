Scoot Henderson Wears Bedazzled Indochino Suit Customized by His Sister for NBA Draft Red Carpet with Silver-Toed Boots and Sparkling Grill

Scoot Henderson made a high-shine appearance at the 2023 NBA Draft held at the Barclays Center in New York tonight.

The athlete was outfitted in a crystalized blazer that was made by Henderson’s sister China Henderson-Peters, owner of the fashion brand Mix of Luxe, with help from made-to-measure menswear retailer Indochino. The one-of-one suit was black and heavily bedazzled with over 600 gemstones representing Henderson’s family.

Scoot Henderson arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Getty Images

The shiny appliques and colorful stones were hand-sewn by Georgia-based seamstress Orinthia Carter. Each decorative flourish spanned the length of Henderson’s arms, down the front and lapels of the jacket and on the back and shoulders, making for a dazzling fashion spectacle. The tailored jacket was worn overtop a black button-down and styled alongside plain black pleated trousers.

Along with his eye-catching look, Henderson had colorful grills on that flawlessly matched the stone work on his jacket, tying the look all together.

A closer look at Scoot Henderson’s shoes. Getty Images

On the footwear front, the star athlete sported a pair of striking black leather boots. The style was comprised of black leather uppers and pointed silver-capped toes stacked atop short square-toed heels that offered Henderson a conservative boost.

Scoot Henderson arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Getty Images

The 2023 NBA Draft takes place on June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York. It is the 77th edition of the NBA’s annual event and consists of 58 picks instead of their usual 60. Some of the biggest names in basketball graced the red-carpeted occasion including Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Gradey Dick, Kobe Bufkin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Jalen Hood-Schifino among others.

