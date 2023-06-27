Kane Brown’s Wife Katelyn Jae Sparkles in Silver Boots & Matching Bralette at ACM Awards 2023 Red Carpet

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Katelyn Jae attended the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Jae was accompanied by her husband, the “Good as You“ singer Kane Brown.
Opting for a high-shine appearance, Jae wore a black and silver dress comprised of a shiny, triangular and strappy halter-style bralette with bow tie detailing that wrapped around her waist. Following a circular cutout just below the shiny bodice, the dress transitioned into a formal-looking high-waisted silky black skirt that swept the floor.
Much like Jae’s application, formal dresses, depending on the brand, are usually floor-length, sparkling and fitted and are often worn for a variety of high-profile situations like red-carpet events or weddings.
On the accessories front, the singer toted a rectangular rhinestoned mini bag with a short black leather strap worn with a plethora of coordinating dainty silver rings. As for her hair, Jae sported her blond tresses in a curled half-up half-down style with face-framing bangs. Her hair was sectioned off with a dainty black bow.
Flattering her feet, Jae stepped out in dazzling silver ankle boots. The pair was comprised of pointed toes and blindingly shiny uppers that reflected the flash of cameras. The pair weren’t fully visible thanks to the hem of her dress, however, it is likely they were finished with stiletto or block heels in a manageable size that allowed Jae to traverse the black carpet without issue.
Entertainer of the Year
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Group of the Year
WINNER: Old Dominion
New Female Artist of the Year
WINNER: Hailey Whitters
New Male Artist of the Year
WINNER: Zach Bryan
Album of the Year
WINNER: Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
WINNER: “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell
Song of the Year
WINNER: “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell
Visual Media of the Year
WINNER: “Wait in the Truck” — HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriter of the Year
WINNER: Ashley Gorley
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
WINNER: Hardy
Music Event of the Year
WINNER: “Wait in the Truck” — HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
