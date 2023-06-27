×
Kane Brown’s Wife Katelyn Jae Sparkles in Silver Boots & Matching Bralette at ACM Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Miranda Lambert at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Nicole Kidman at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Carly Pearce at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Katelyn Jae attended the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Jae was accompanied by her husband, the Good as You singer Kane Brown.

Opting for a high-shine appearance, Jae wore a black and silver dress comprised of a shiny, triangular and strappy halter-style bralette with bow tie detailing that wrapped around her waist. Following a circular cutout just below the shiny bodice, the dress transitioned into a formal-looking high-waisted silky black skirt that swept the floor.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.WireImage

Much like Jae’s application, formal dresses, depending on the brand, are usually floor-length, sparkling and fitted and are often worn for a variety of high-profile situations like red-carpet events or weddings.

On the accessories front, the singer toted a rectangular rhinestoned mini bag with a short black leather strap worn with a plethora of coordinating dainty silver rings. As for her hair, Jae sported her blond tresses in a curled half-up half-down style with face-framing bangs. Her hair was sectioned off with a dainty black bow.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.WireImage

Flattering her feet, Jae stepped out in dazzling silver ankle boots. The pair was comprised of pointed toes and blindingly shiny uppers that reflected the flash of cameras. The pair weren’t fully visible thanks to the hem of her dress, however, it is likely they were finished with stiletto or block heels in a manageable size that allowed Jae to traverse the black carpet without issue.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
A closer look at Katelyn Jae’s shoes.WireImage

Academy of Country Music Awards 2023: Winners List

Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton, 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards, Texas, boots, suit.
Chris Stapleton at the Academy Of Country Music Awards 2023.Getty Images

Female Artist of the Year

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Osborne, John Osborne, Brothers Osborne, 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards, Texas, boots, pointed toe.
Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne at the Academy Of Country Music Awards 2023.Getty Images

Group of the Year

WINNER: Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

WINNER: Hailey Whitters

Hailey Whitters, 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards, Texas, cowboy boots. pink.
Hailey Whitters at the Academy Of Country Music Awards 2023.Getty Images

New Male Artist of the Year

WINNER: Zach Bryan

Album of the Year

WINNER: Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

WINNER: “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell

Cole Swindell, 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards, Texas, black boots, baseball cap.
Cole Swindell at the Academy Of Country Music Awards 2023.Getty Images

Song of the Year

WINNER: “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell

Visual Media of the Year

WINNER: “Wait in the Truck” — HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriter of the Year

WINNER: Ashley Gorley

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

WINNER: Hardy

Hardy, Academy of Country Music, Texas, denim, red carpet.
Hardy at the Academy Of Country Music Awards 2023.AFP via Getty Images

Music Event of the Year

WINNER: “Wait in the Truck” — HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Kane Brown’s Awards

  • 2018 American Music Award for Favorite Song Country
  • 2021 Academy of Country Music Award for Visual Media of the Year
  • 2021, 2019 CMT Music Award for Male Video of the Year
  • 2021, 2018 CMT Music Award for Collaborative Video of the Year
  • 2023 CMT Music Award for Video of the Year
  • 2018 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album
  • 2020, 2019, 2018 American Music Award for Favorite Male Artist Country
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
