Icona Pop Talk Raver Footwear Fashion and New Album ‘Club Romantech’ at Streamy Awards 2023

Icona Pop — the dance pop duo composed of Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt — appeared as performers and presenters at the 2023 Streamy Awards. On the red carpet, the pair took a moment to chat about their new music ventures — including recording their upcoming album, “Club Romantech,” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought maybe this is the pandemic will last forever — it was a scary time…it was like a therapy session,” Jawo shared with FN. “A lot of times, when you get bored, you also find the space for your creativity.”

(L-R): Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt of Icona Pop attend the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2023. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The duo also spoke to their edgy, dynamic outfits for the occasion — Jawo’s featured a vintage Givenchy dress and Maison Margiela pumps, while Hjelt opted for a cutout Attico minidress with spike-studded Ottolinger sandals. While performing their songs “I Love It” and “Fall in Love,” both stars later swapped their attire for glitzy Swarovski crystal outfits.

“We like to be very playful, we like…depending on what mode you’re in when you perform, but we have some different options,” Jawo said. “But then just something you can move in…it’s the main thing, because sometimes you come out and I’ve had high heels and I just stand there and look stiff. I’d rather be in really bad clothes, but still move.”

(L-R): Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo perform onstage during the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2023. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Or be in a very short skirt,” Hjelt added. “I’ve done that mistake, then it’s better to have shorts — and at least you can go down and you can do your thing. But the worst part is when you’re standing there, just pulling [the skirt] down.”

As the duo have just passed the tenth anniversary of their musical breakout in 2012, they’re also musing on how raver fashion has changed around the world — particularly at festivals like Coachella and Burning Man.

(L-R): Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt attend the 3.1 Phillip Lim Fall 2012 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Highline Stages in New York City on Feb. 13, 2012. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

“I think it varies from climate when it comes to fashion now, because it’s so many different things going on,” Jawo said. “People mix and match, and people wear very unexpected things…if you look at people at Burning Man or [at] Coachella, you’re like, ‘Oh, wow.’ If I would go to a festival in a colder country, I thought it would be wellies.”

“I remember the first time we came [to Coachella] with no makeup, jeans, shorts, a T-shirt, just to listen to music,” Hjelt added. “And then we came there and realize that people have [a] glam squad…this must be the wrong place. Like, wow, we were thinking more like Kate Moss at Glastonbury—that’s, for us, a festival look.”

This interview was originally conducted by Charlie Carballo at the 2023 Streamy Awards.