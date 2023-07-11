A Look at the ESPY Awards Red Carpet Through the Years

Since 1993, the ESPY Awards have brought together the biggest names in sports, from LeBron James to Mohammad Ali. Other stars have graced the red carpet, too, including Donald Trump and Halle Berry, who both attended the very first show in New York.

Halle Berry attends the first annual ESPY Awards on March 4, 1993 at Paramount Theatre in New York City. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The ESPYS originally took place in New York before it moved to Las Vegas in 2000 and 2001. Memorable guests those years included MLB player Mark McGwire, golfer Tiger Woods, USWNT stars Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain and Julie Foudy. The event then moved to Los Angeles for the remainder of its run — with the exception of the 2021 show, which took place in New York once again.

Athletes Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain and Julie Foudy attend Eighth Annual ESPY Awards on February 14, 2000 at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Hosts through the years have included Samuel L. Jackson, LeBron James, Justin Timberlake, Drake, Seth Meyers and more. Last year, NBA star Stephen Curry took on hosting duties. This year, however, the ESPY Awards will be hostless for the first time in its three decades of operation.

Host Justin Timberlake onstage at the 2008 ESPY Awards. Getty Images

On Wednesday in L.A., the star-studded ceremony will recognize athletic achievements, honor leading athletes, and feature musical performances from Lil Wayne and H.E.R. Nominees at the 2023 ESPY Awards include New York Yankee Aaron Judge, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, soccer star Lionel Messi, WNBA player Candace Parker, among many others.

