A Look at the ESPY Awards Red Carpet Through the Years

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: (L-R) WNBA player Skylar Diggins and ESPYs host Drake backstage at The 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For ESPYS)
NEW YORK CITY - MARCH 4: Actress Halle Berry attends the First Annual ESPY Awards on March 4, 1993 at Paramount Theatre in New York City. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY - MARCH 4: Donald Trump and Marla Trump attend First Annual American Sports ESPY Awards on March 4, 1993 at the Paramount Theater in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY - FEBRUARY 9: Athlete Joe Namath and model Kathy Ireland attend the Sixth Annual ESPY Awards on February 9, 1998 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
346641 07: Actress Sarah Jessica Parker poses for a picture February 15, 1999 at the ESPY Awards in New York City. The ceremony is being held at Radio City Music Hall to honor figures in the sporting world. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Liaison)
Since 1993, the ESPY Awards have brought together the biggest names in sports, from LeBron James to Mohammad Ali. Other stars have graced the red carpet, too, including Donald Trump and Halle Berry, who both attended the very first show in New York.

Halle Berry attends the first annual ESPY Awards on March 4, 1993 at Paramount Theatre in New York City.Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The ESPYS originally took place in New York before it moved to Las Vegas in 2000 and 2001. Memorable guests those years included MLB player Mark McGwire, golfer Tiger Woods, USWNT stars Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain and Julie Foudy. The event then moved to Los Angeles for the remainder of its run — with the exception of the 2021 show, which took place in New York once again.

Athletes Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain and Julie Foudy attend Eighth Annual ESPY Awards on February 14, 2000 at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Athletes Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain and Julie Foudy attend Eighth Annual ESPY Awards on February 14, 2000 at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino Garden Arena in Las Vegas.Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Hosts through the years have included Samuel L. Jackson, LeBron James, Justin Timberlake, Drake, Seth Meyers and more. Last year, NBA star Stephen Curry took on hosting duties. This year, however, the ESPY Awards will be hostless for the first time in its three decades of operation.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: Host Justin Timberlake onstage at the 2008 ESPY Awards held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on July 16, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. The 2008 ESPYs will air on Sunday, July 20 at 9PM ET on ESPN. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Host Justin Timberlake onstage at the 2008 ESPY Awards.Getty Images

On Wednesday in L.A., the star-studded ceremony will recognize athletic achievements, honor leading athletes, and feature musical performances from Lil Wayne and H.E.R. Nominees at the 2023 ESPY Awards include New York Yankee Aaron Judge, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, soccer star Lionel Messi, WNBA player Candace Parker, among many others.

Click through the gallery to see who attended the ESPYS through the years.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Team members of the Cleveland Cavaliers accept the award for Best Team onstage during the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
