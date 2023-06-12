Soirée Scene: DJ Enuff, Dalex Join Snipes on Its Puerto Rican Day Parade Float + More

June 12, 2023: Snipes had a float in the 2023 National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City on June 11, which the retailer said paid tribute “to the influential leaders, educators, artists and celebrities who have left an indelible cultural mark on our nation.” It featured a live DJ set from DJ Enuff, as well as a performance from Puerto Rican artist Dalex.

April 28, 2023: Vibram hosted a panel in Boston on April 26 titled “Designing for a Sustainable Future.” The panel, which featured several industry experts, discussed topics around sustainability including waste reduction, regenerative agriculture, carbon impact, product durability and more. Panelists included Vibram sustainability director Marco Guazzoni, New Balance senior manager of sustainable innovation Katy O’Brien, Lankford Design founder Pete Lankford and The Consultory co-founder and impact leadZach Angelini.

April 21, 2023: On April 20, Saks fashion director Roopal Patel and Jacquemus CEO Bastien Daguzan hosted an intimate dinner at Richard Christiansen’s magical Flamingo Estate in Los Angeles to celebrate the exclusive launch of Jacquemus’ latest capsule collection «ÉTÉ» at Saks. Notable guests including Bretman Rock, Amelia Gray, Christine Quinn, Rickey Thompson, Benito Skinner enjoyed cocktails and a Mediterranean-inspired, six-course culinary experience by chef Thomas Coupeau in collaboration with We Are Ona. The Jacquemus «ÉTÉ» capsule collection is an ode to the French Riviera, and consists of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags and hats in exclusive colorways for Saks, including canary yellow and natural earth tones. The collection is available now exclusively on Saks.com and at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Beverly Hills and New York. To celebrate the launch, Jacquemus will take over Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills with a special window installation and immersive in-store visual displays designed in collaboration with celebrated design studio Perron-Roettinger. The windows are on display now through Wednesday, May 3 and the in-store visual moments are on display now through Thursday, May 18.

March 28, 2023: Shein-owned shoe brand Cuccoo Footwear was thinking pink for its spring collection launch party, held at viral SoHo restaurant Pietro Nolita. Guests sipped cocktails, sampled light bites and posed for the event’s Polaroid series throughout. The brand’s new glamour-inspired Rock Goddess collection was also on display, featuring a range of ankle-wrap, platform and fisherman sandals, as well as platform, wedge and Western boots in hues of gold, pink, blue, black, white and red.

Jan. 27, 2023: To celebrate the Awake NY x Asics Gel-NYC collaboration, Dover Street Market hosted a live performance from rap legend Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan. Raekwon’s appearance at the Thursday night was fitting, as one of the two colorways — which was conceived by Awake NY founder Angelo Baque — was inspired by his classic debut album, “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx.” The other colorway Baque created was inspired the iconic photo of Harlem-born rap star Cam’ron taken in 2002 wearing head-to-toe pink fur. The Gel-NYC pairs the running shoe brand’s newest technology with its archival designs. The upper is derived from the early 2000s Gel-Nimbus 3 and the Gel-MC Plus V, and underfoot is the Gel-Cumulus 16 tooling.

Jan. 27, 2023: Saks Fifth Avenue celebrated the renovation of its seventh-floor menswear destination at its New York City flagship store on Thursday night. The cocktail party at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks followed a private tour of the new floor, with a special appearance by NBA-All Star and Saks board member James Harden. The updated 40,000-square-foot advanced designer and contemporary ready-to-wear department offers more than 70 brands – 23 of which are new to the store – and features shop-in-shops by key men’s brands including Celine, Dior Men, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and more. “As our men’s business continues to grow, we are excited to offer a reimagined shopping experience for our customers to discover the latest in luxury menswear at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship,” said Louis DiGiacomo, SVP and GMM of men’s at Saks. “This renovation is a testament to our continued focus on the men’s category, and we look forward to offering our fresh, fashion-forward perspective through the unmatched assortment available on the new floor and on Saks.com.”

December 2022 Soirées

Dec. 13, 2022: DTLR and Jordan Brand selected 11 Chicago-area families to participate in a holiday experience inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Varsity Red” on Dec. 9. The families that were selected for the event — which was held at the 87th and Dan Ryan location in the DTLR Radio Studio and Greenroom — were picked through an online contest held for the DTLR Trendsetters loyalty program members. The families received a pair of the shoes for each member and participated in a professional holiday-themed family photo shoot with Jordan Brand Women’s Collective Grizel Preciado.

Dec. 6, 2022: Manolo Blahnik‘s held a festive luncheon on Tuesday in New York hosted by Manolo Blahnik president of the Americas and chief commercial officer Andrew Wright, and longtime friend of the house, Sarah Hoover. Guests were treated to a surprise performance from local choir NY Choral, who sang a holiday medley while dressed in the brand’s iconic Hangisi and Mario shoes, and custom Jennifer Behr hair bows and pocket squares. Mr. Blahnik gave his family’s gingerbread cookie recipe for a delicious dessert and guests departed with a special illustrated bauble. Guests included “And Just Like That’s” Nicole Ari Parker and Sarita Choudhury, Huma Abedin and models Maria Borges and Eniko Mihalik, Nicky Hilton, Pat Cleveland, Charlotte Groeneveld, Johannes Huebel, and “Riverdale” actor Erinn Westbrook among others.