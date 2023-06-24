Christina Aguilera Hits the Stage in Crystalized Catsuit and Boots at Stonewall Day 2023 for NYC Pride

Christina Aguilera hit the stage at Pride Live’s Stonewall Day 2023 At Hudson Yards yesterday in New York.

The hitmaker brought her fashion A-game clad in a dazzling catsuit. The piece was black and comprised of long sleeves, a plunging neckline and a structural composition. The garment was dotted with high-shine crystals that covered every inch of the fabric.

Christina Aguilera performs at Pride Live’s Stonewall Day 2023 at Hudson Yards on June 23, 2023 in New York. Getty Images for Pride Live + St

Overtop the sparkling catsuit, Aguilera wore a black patent leather jacket in an oversized style with a boxy silhouette and a floor-sweeping hem that billowed as she moved across the stage.

Beyond her outfit, the “Lady Marmalade” songstress sported striking black shield-like sunglasses that she removed once the performance began to heat up. The singer also wore a plethora of striking jewelry, including large rings. Aguilera’s long blonde tresses were worn parted down the middle and styled in loose face-framing waves.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely the star wore some sort of boot that allowed her to easily traverse the stage. Aguilera’s shoes also likely matched her outfit, offering a cohesive appearance that brought the ensemble full circle.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to a bold set of shoes. Aguilera favors boots, sandals and pumps with at least 4-inch heels by Gianvito Rossi, Amina Muaddi and Balenciaga for appearances over the years. She also has a penchant for giving her outfits a sporty boost with thigh-high boots, sandals and chunky sneakers by Yeezy, Nike and Gina Shoes when off-duty. Aguilera notably has a collection of Christian Louboutin pumps in her boudoir-themed closet as well.

Christina Aguilera performs at Pride Live’s Stonewall Day 2023 At Hudson Yards, Powered By Google at Hudson Yards on June 23, 2023 in New York. Getty Images for Pride Live + St

Pride Live’s Stonewall Day 2023 took place on June 23 at Hudson Yard in New York. Christina Aguilera headlined the event along with Mariyea, the rock band BETTY, Johnny Manuel, Angelica Ross and also Mila Jam.

