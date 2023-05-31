×
Read Next: Chris Brown Teams Up With Zellerfeld on 3D-Printed ‘Nami’ Slide
Newsletters
Follow Us
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kim Cattrall Will Be Back in Samantha Jones’ Shoes With ‘And Just Like That…’ Cameo

kim cattrall, sex and the city, satc, sex and the city kim cattrall, sex and the city hbo max, hbo max
Kim Cattrall seen in "Sex and the City."
Everett Collection
Share

In a surprising turn of events, Kim Cattrall is making her way back into the “Sex and the City” universe. According to Variety, the actress will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the upcoming season of Max’s “And Just Like That…”

Per the Variety article, she will only appear in one scene in the Season 2 finale after reportedly shooting dialogue solo on March 22 in New York. In the scene, Samantha, will have a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

Despite not being approached to play Samantha Jones in the “And Just Like That…” series after a public fallout with Parker, the fan-favorite character still made it to screen in the first season when Carrie talks to Samantha over text.

For her upcoming cameo — which was shot without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and showrunner Michael Patrick King — costume designer Patricia Field dressed Cattrall for the scene.

Having worked with Cattrall for years in the original “Sex and the City” series and three subsequent movies, Field (who currently does not work on “AJLT”) told FN last year that her memories with the star lives beyond the clothes. “You know what I have to say, it was the relationship that we had together that made it fun… and the clothes were fun as well.” Field pointed to one of the most iconic visuals of Samantha Jones of all: her in heels in bed. “A sexy stiletto. Naked in bed. It just just added to the sexiness [of those sex scenes],” Field said.

Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety)Getty Images for Variety

The second season of “And Just Like That” premieres on June 22.

More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kim Cattrall to Play Samantha Jones With ‘And Just Like That’ Cameo
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Diamond CEO Preschlack Takes Stand as MLB Fields Padres’ Media Duties
Diamond CEO Preschlack Takes Stand as MLB Fields Padres’ Media Duties
Victoria’s Secret Caught Up in ‘Volatile Macro Environment’
wwd
Victoria’s Secret Caught Up in ‘Volatile Macro Environment’
Ryan Gosling Says Fatherhood Helped Him Foster a Healthier Work-Life Balance
Ryan Gosling Says Fatherhood Helped Him Foster a Healthier Work-Life Balance
‘Novelty’ Leather Features in New $125 Sandals
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
‘Novelty’ Leather Features in New $125 Sandals
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad