Coi Leray on Her Favorite Shoes, Being ‘That Girl’ & Dropping New Music

Coi Leray, a rising star in both the music and fashion worlds, stepped out in Brooklyn on Tuesday night serving full Y2K-inspired style.

Leray, along with KidSuper designer and friend Colm Dillane, co-hosted an event with Instagram parent company Meta at Dillane’s soon-to-be-opened Brooklyn studio to unveil the tech company’s new multi-year brand campaign.

Dubbed “It’s Your World,” Leray and Dillane are two of the main stars of the campaign and appear alongside wearable artist Katya Lee and former L.A. Spark Te’a Cooper.

At the event, Leray previewed the latest “Bops” from her new album that will be dropping on June 23, and brought guests into parts of her world that will be featured in an upcoming music video for her new track featuring David Guetta, “Make My Day.” The creative nods to her love of basketball with a cameo from Te’a Cooper and a manga illustration by Japanese artist Acky Bright — who treated attendees to a live manga illustration at Tuesday’s event.

Coi Leray attends the launch event for Meta’s new campaign “It’s Your World” at KidSuper Studio on June 6, 2023 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Getty Images for Meta

As an avid user of Meta products, Leray told FN in an interview that it was a “blessing” to work with the company on her new video. “I am the queen of Reels,” Leray said. “I edit all my videos on IG Reels. So it’s been a blessing to work with Meta on this project. I’ve been collabing at their offices and meeting the executives, so I really value the relationship.”

The video and album marks a new musical era for Leray. “Fans can expect to see a new era of Coi,” the artist admitted. “I’ve grown a lot from my “Huddy” days. Even from “No More Parties,” “TWINNEM,” “Blick Blick” and now “Players,” my global record. I just hope that people can really appreciate the versatility and really understand that I am I’m that girl, like, I feel like I’m one of the new girls. I’m here. I want to become an icon and I know that yeah, like superstars are born but icons are for sure made and I feel like I am I am becoming that icon, for sure. That’s the goal.”

And along with her new musical era, fans can also expect more major fashion moments. Since Leray has hit the scene, she’s made statements with her fashion choices. When asked about some of her favorite shoes, Leray gives a major shoutout to Italian fashion brand GCDS. “First of all, I am wearing an exclusive pair of GCDS sneakers tonight from a collab,” Leray said. “All of the brand’s shoes with the mouth heel is crazy. I haven’t seen anyone do that. GCDS just has so much fun with their footwear and I love that.”

A self-proclaimed sneaker addict, Leray also noted that she frequently reaches for her favorite pairs of Jordan 4s and Jordan 3s, and has all of the colorways from the recent Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 drop. “Those Travis Scotts are my every day go-to’s right now,” she said.

“I also love my rainbow Marni slippers,” Leray added. “I think there’s only a certain amount of them made in the world and I was able to scoop those up early. So yeah, I love Marni, too.”