The 13 Best Sandals for Flat Feet, According to Podiatrists
Tinashe Soars in Gucci Platform Sandals With a Pedicure That Pops

Tinashe Soars in Gucci Platform Sandals & Pedicure That Pops
Tinashe was caught by paparazzi while out in Los Angeles in the early hours of Friday ahead of rolling out her latest single “Talk To Me Nice.”

The singer, 30, was spotted pounding the pavement in a pair of platform Gucci sandals, which she paired with a timeless LBD. She wore a black bodycon mini dress featuring a bustier bodice with slinky halter straps.

Tinashe steps out in Los Angeles on Friday, July 21, 2023, little black dress
Tinashe steps out in Los Angeles on Friday, July 21, 2023.Getty Images

The “2 On” hitmaker accessorized with layered gold necklaces, oversized hoop earrings and bracelets.

For shoes, Tinashe sported towering black leather platform sandals adorned with Gucci’s GG logo on the scalloped toe straps. The chunky-heeled ankle strap style offered a significant boost of height.

Tinashe is seen wearing a little black dress and matching sandals in L.A.
Tinashe is seen wearing a little black dress and matching sandals in L.A.Getty Images

Historically, Tinashe tends to gravitate toward bulky platform shoes, from sneakers to heels. During her Coachella performance earlier this year, she took the stage in a pair of lug-soled Maguire booties. And earlier this year, she elevated her look with sky-high white platform shoes at a Stella McCartney x Adidas launch party.

Scrolling through the “Watch Me Work” singer’s Instagram, her love of fashion is evident. You’ll find her wearing sleek, trendy outfits with statement shoes. When dressing up, she’s a fan of strappy sandals, furry thigh-high boots and Christian Louboutin stilettos. She also favors Nike Air Jordans and Air Force 1s on more casual days.

tinashe, black platform Gucci sandals, gucci sandals, gucci Marmont Logo-embellished Leather Platform Sandals
A closer look at Tinashe wearing black Gucci Marmont platform sandals.

While Tinashe has been working in the entertainment industry since the early 2000s, she really shot to fame with the release of her debut album “Aquarius” in 2014. The music video for her new song “Talk To Me Nice” is out now.

