‘The Masked Singer’ Unveils Two Costumes From Upcoming Season 10

“The Masked Singer” gave fans a taste of what season 10 has in store. Fox put out a promo showing two of the costumes from the new season, aptly called the Hawk and the Donut.

The Hawk from season 10 of ‘The Masked Singer.’ Courtesy of Fox

The Hawk’s costume features brown and gold feathers with red and blue pieces on the ankles and wrists, with a matching garment over the torso. Large wings span the back of the costume, and a blue helmet completes the large bird’s costume.

The Donut features several colorful round cake donuts covering the legs, arms, torso and head. The mouth-watering costume is complete with a white baker’s hat.

The Donut from season 10 of ‘The Masked Singer.’ Courtesy of Fox

Fox said that season 10 will include “the biggest and boldest costumes in the show’s history – with the buzziest and brightest celebrities underneath.” The promo for the season also announced that season 10 will feature the return of special theme nights and “unforgettable show-stopping performances that will keep you guessing.”

On the singing competition show, celebrities dress up in elaborate costumes, like the Donut and the Hawk, that conceal their identities and compete against one another. Season 9 of the show was won by Bishop Briggs, disguised as Medusa. Other stars that competed against Briggs were David Archuleta, Olivia Culpo, Sara Evans and many more.

The Fox singing competition’s tenth season premieres on Sept. 27. Host Nick Cannon returns, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

