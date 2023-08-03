×
Read Next: Lionel Messi’s Kids Thiago, Mateo and Ciro Play on the Field in Adidas Jerseys After Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup Soccer Match
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

‘The Masked Singer’ Unveils Two Costumes From Upcoming Season 10

the masked singer, fox, donut, costume
THE MASKED SINGER: Mustang. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.
THE MASKED SINGER: Gnome. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.
THE MASKED SINGER: Medusa. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.
THE MASKED SINGER. Medusa in the season nine premiere episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Feb.15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC. C
View Gallery
View Gallery25 Images
Share

The Masked Singer” gave fans a taste of what season 10 has in store. Fox put out a promo showing two of the costumes from the new season, aptly called the Hawk and the Donut.

the masked singer, costumes, hawk, season 10, fox
The Hawk from season 10 of ‘The Masked Singer.’Courtesy of Fox

The Hawk’s costume features brown and gold feathers with red and blue pieces on the ankles and wrists, with a matching garment over the torso. Large wings span the back of the costume, and a blue helmet completes the large bird’s costume.

The Donut features several colorful round cake donuts covering the legs, arms, torso and head. The mouth-watering costume is complete with a white baker’s hat.

the masked singer, costumes, donut, season 10, fox
The Donut from season 10 of ‘The Masked Singer.’Courtesy of Fox

Fox said that season 10 will include “the biggest and boldest costumes in the show’s history – with the buzziest and brightest celebrities underneath.” The promo for the season also announced that season 10 will feature the return of special theme nights and “unforgettable show-stopping performances that will keep you guessing.”

On the singing competition show, celebrities dress up in elaborate costumes, like the Donut and the Hawk, that conceal their identities and compete against one another. Season 9 of the show was won by Bishop Briggs, disguised as Medusa. Other stars that competed against Briggs were David Archuleta, Olivia Culpo, Sara Evans and many more.

The Fox singing competition’s tenth season premieres on Sept. 27. Host Nick Cannon returns, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

THE MASKED SINGER. L-R: Host Nick Cannon and Gnome in the season nine premiere episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Feb.15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC. C
‘The Masked Singer’ New Season 9 Costumes, Photos
View Gallery25 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

'The Masked Singer' Unveils Donut and Hawk Costumes From Season 10
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad