Taylor Swift Shares Special Moment With Kobe Bryant’s Daughter at Eras Tour Stop in LA

Night one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles was star-studded. From Sarah Paulson to Dixie D’Amelio, celebrities came out to the concert at SoFi Stadium in droves on Thursday, but it was a moment with the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka that’s making headlines.

During every Swift show as part of the Eras Tour, the singer gifts her black hat she wears to a fan during her performance of “22.” Last night in L.A., Bianka Bryant was the lucky one. It was a special night for the family, including mom Vanessa and older sister Natalia, who were also in attendance.

Clips of the moment have since surfaced on social media, showing Swift and the 7-year-old having a sweet embrace. Vanessa later shared a photo of Swift hugging her daughter during the concert, writing, “We love you @taylorswift.”

Kobe was killed in a plane crash in 2020, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The Bryants have a sweet history with Swift. In 2015, Kobe presented the artist with a banner for setting the record for most sold-out shows at the Staples Center during her 1989 Tour.

Ahead of last night’s show, Vanessa shared a look of her Eras Tour outfit on Instagram Stories, which included a denim jacket with a photo of the 2015 moment of Swift and Kobe onstage together. Vanessa also reposted a sweet video of daughters Natalia and the late Gigi singing “You Belong With Me” in 2018.