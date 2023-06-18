×
Read Next: Kate Upton Celebrates Her Birthday in Sheer Purple Tulle Gown and Heels
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Taraji P. Henson Gleams in Sheer Corset Dress and Sharp Pumps at ‘The Color Purple’ Screening

Taraji P. Henson, Color Purple, film, movies, screening, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, heels, high heels, black pumps, pumps, leather pumps, sheer pumps, pointed toe pumps, black dress, sheer dress, corset dress
Taraji P. Henson attends the "Color Purple" screening at the American Black Film Festival at New World Center in Miami Beach, Fl. on June 17, 2023.
Ivan Apfel/Getty Images
Share

Taraji P. Henson made a sleek statement at the 2023 American Black Film Festival for a special screening of “The Color Purple.” The drama based on Alice Walker’s iconic book of the same name, which stars Henson, Halle Bailey and Danielle Brooks, will release in theaters on Dec. 25.

While arriving to the New World Center for the occasion on Saturday, Henson struck a pose in a strapless black dress. Her midi-length ensemble featured a stretchy satin texture with a matte bust and skirt, punctuated by a sheer corseted bodice. The sultry attire was complemented by an array of sparkling diamond rings, as well as thin silver metal hoop earrings.

Taraji P. Henson, Color Purple, film, movies, screening, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, heels, high heels, black pumps, pumps, leather pumps, sheer pumps, pointed toe pumps, black dress, sheer dress, corset dress

When it came to footwear, Henson slipped on a pair of sharp pumps to finish her outfit. The “Empire” star’s set featured triangular toed with curved counters crafted from smooth, faintly glossy black leather. The set was elevated through sheer front toe paneling with latticework detailing, coordinating with her dress’ sheer corset. Though the pair’s heels couldn’t be seen, they were likely finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, given the pair’s traditional silhouette and pairs Henson has worn over the years.

Taraji P. Henson, Color Purple, film, movies, screening, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, heels, high heels, black pumps, pumps, leather pumps, sheer pumps, pointed toe pumps, black dress, sheer dress, corset dress
A closer look at Henson’s pumps.Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Pumps like Henson’s are favored for their sharp silhouette and classic shape, as well as their ability to elevate both casual and formal ensembles. Pointed-toe pairs are released throughout the year from a range of brands, with the most popular featuring neutral or metallic uppers in hues of black, brown, beige and gold — as seen in new spring collections from labels including Sam Edelman, Schutz, Balmain and Nine West.

Taraji P. Henson, Blitz Bazawule, Danielle Brooks, Color Purple, film, movies, screening, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, heels, high heels, black pumps, pumps, leather pumps, sheer pumps, pointed toe pumps, black dress, sheer dress, corset dress
(L-R): Danielle Brooks, Blitz Bazawule and Taraji P. Henson attend the “Color Purple” screening at the American Black Film Festival at New World Center in Miami Beach, Fl. on June 17, 2023.Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

The “Hidden Figures” actress has never shied away from a fashion statement, especially on the red carpet. Henson regularly stuns in feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli. On the footwear front, she often favors Christian Louboutin for tall platform pumps. However, the star is also known to wear slingback heels, over-the-knee boots and strappy sandals from brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Pedro Garcia.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Taraji P. Henson Gleams in Sheer Pumps at 'The Color Purple' Screening
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Bob Huggins Resigns as West Virginia Coach After DUI Arrest
Bob Huggins Resigns as West Virginia Coach After DUI Arrest
Gal Gadot, Nicola Coughlan and More Stars Attend Netflix’s Tudum Fan Event in São Paulo
wwd
Gal Gadot, Nicola Coughlan and More Stars Attend Netflix’s Tudum Fan Event in São Paulo
Shoppers Over 50 Swear This ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Eye Serum Lessened Their Dark Circles So Much, They Rarely Use Concealer
Shoppers Over 50 Swear This ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Eye Serum Lessened Their Dark Circles So Much, They Rarely Use Concealer
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad