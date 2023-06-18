Taraji P. Henson Gleams in Sheer Corset Dress and Sharp Pumps at ‘The Color Purple’ Screening

Taraji P. Henson made a sleek statement at the 2023 American Black Film Festival for a special screening of “The Color Purple.” The drama based on Alice Walker’s iconic book of the same name, which stars Henson, Halle Bailey and Danielle Brooks, will release in theaters on Dec. 25.

While arriving to the New World Center for the occasion on Saturday, Henson struck a pose in a strapless black dress. Her midi-length ensemble featured a stretchy satin texture with a matte bust and skirt, punctuated by a sheer corseted bodice. The sultry attire was complemented by an array of sparkling diamond rings, as well as thin silver metal hoop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Henson slipped on a pair of sharp pumps to finish her outfit. The “Empire” star’s set featured triangular toed with curved counters crafted from smooth, faintly glossy black leather. The set was elevated through sheer front toe paneling with latticework detailing, coordinating with her dress’ sheer corset. Though the pair’s heels couldn’t be seen, they were likely finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, given the pair’s traditional silhouette and pairs Henson has worn over the years.

A closer look at Henson’s pumps. Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Pumps like Henson’s are favored for their sharp silhouette and classic shape, as well as their ability to elevate both casual and formal ensembles. Pointed-toe pairs are released throughout the year from a range of brands, with the most popular featuring neutral or metallic uppers in hues of black, brown, beige and gold — as seen in new spring collections from labels including Sam Edelman, Schutz, Balmain and Nine West.

(L-R): Danielle Brooks, Blitz Bazawule and Taraji P. Henson attend the “Color Purple” screening at the American Black Film Festival at New World Center in Miami Beach, Fl. on June 17, 2023. Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

The “Hidden Figures” actress has never shied away from a fashion statement, especially on the red carpet. Henson regularly stuns in feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli. On the footwear front, she often favors Christian Louboutin for tall platform pumps. However, the star is also known to wear slingback heels, over-the-knee boots and strappy sandals from brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Pedro Garcia.