The Streamy Awards’ Biggest Moments, Winners and More From the 2023 Ceremony

The Streamy Awards united digital creators in Los Angeles, with honors bestowed for their contributions across channels including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. The MatPat-hosted occasion also featured a range of starry and musical moments — the best of which you can see below.
During the ceremony, Meghan Trainor notably won the Rolling Stone Song of the Year award for her pop song “Made You Look.” While accepting her trophy onstage from Dream and Lizzy McAlpine, Trainor shared that she wrote the hit song during postpartum, memorably thanking her two children in addition to her co-writers and family in her acceptance speech. The musician later celebrated her win with friends including Dylan Mulvaney, Chris Olsen and drag queen Shea Couleé to commemorate the occasion.
Dylan Mulvaney was memorably given the Breakout Creator trophy, following her rising status on TikTok and Instagram. The influencer, comedian and actress shared a powerful speech while accepting her award, calling on content creators to show unity for transgender rights.
“I look around this room, and I just see so many amazing allies that have platforms, and I think allyship right now needs to look differently,” Mulvaney shared in her speech, which can be viewed on YouTube. “You need to support trans people publicly and proudly.”
The Streamy Awards also included musical performances by rapper Armani White and Icona Pop. White, in particular, took the stage to perform his songs “Billie Eilish” and “Silver Tooth” with his DJ, Jah. You can now watch both of the duo’s musical numbers on YouTube.
The Streamys featured a wide array of honorees and awards during its 2023 ceremony. The event bestowed its annual Streamys Creator Honors to influencers Vivienne Medrano, Brittany Broski and The Korean Vegan. Additional awards — divided by platforms, content types and individuals — were also given to social media stars like MrBeast, Jay Shetty, Meghan Trainor and more.
Below, discover all the winners from the 2023 Streamy Awards.
STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS
Brittany Broski
The Korean Vegan
Vivienne Medrano
OVERALL AWARDS
Creator of the Year: MrBeast
Show of the Year: Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Streamer of the Year: Kai Cenat
International: ibai
Short Form: Chris Olsen
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Breakout Creator: Dylan Mulvaney
Breakout Streamer: Fanum
Collaboration: MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time
Creator for Social Good: Invisible People
Creator Product: PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI
Crossover: Jonas Brothers
First Person: Ryan Trahan
Just Chatting: Quackity
Variety Streamer: IShowSpeed
VTuber: Gawr Gura
ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR
Made You Look — Meghan Trainor
SHOW AWARDS
Podcast: On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Scripted Series: BRYCE • Brandon Rogers
Unscripted Series: Sam and Colby
SUBJECT AWARDS
Animated: HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop
Beauty: Mikayla Nogueira
Comedy: RDCWorld
Commentary: penguinz0
Competitive Gamer: TenZ
Dance: Enola Bedard
Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye
Food: Nick DiGiovanni
Gamer: Dream
Health and Wellness: Dr Julie
Kids and Family: Ms Rachel
Learning and Education: TierZoo
Lifestyle: AMP
News: HasanAbi
Science and Engineering: I did a thing
Sports: Jesser
Technology: Marques Brownlee
CRAFT AWARDS
Cinematography: Recider – Nicholas Adams
Editing: Yes Theory – Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch
Visual and Special Effects: Zach King
Writing: Leo González
BRAND AWARDS
Brand of the Year: Barbie
Agency of the Year: Reach Agency
Brand Engagement: Insta360
Branded Series: LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+ at Mindshare
Branded Video: ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut
Influencer Campaign: Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs
Social Impact Campaign: Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts
Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on trending news, celebrity style and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.
