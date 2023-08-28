The Streamy Awards’ Biggest Moments, Winners and More From the 2023 Ceremony

The Streamy Awards united digital creators in Los Angeles, with honors bestowed for their contributions across channels including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. The MatPat-hosted occasion also featured a range of starry and musical moments — the best of which you can see below.

During the ceremony, Meghan Trainor notably won the Rolling Stone Song of the Year award for her pop song “Made You Look.” While accepting her trophy onstage from Dream and Lizzy McAlpine, Trainor shared that she wrote the hit song during postpartum, memorably thanking her two children in addition to her co-writers and family in her acceptance speech. The musician later celebrated her win with friends including Dylan Mulvaney, Chris Olsen and drag queen Shea Couleé to commemorate the occasion.

(L-R): Shea Coulée and Meghan Trainor attend the 2023 Streamy Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2023. Kurt Gonska

Dylan Mulvaney was memorably given the Breakout Creator trophy, following her rising status on TikTok and Instagram. The influencer, comedian and actress shared a powerful speech while accepting her award, calling on content creators to show unity for transgender rights.

“I look around this room, and I just see so many amazing allies that have platforms, and I think allyship right now needs to look differently,” Mulvaney shared in her speech, which can be viewed on YouTube. “You need to support trans people publicly and proudly.”

Dylan Mulvaney accepts the Breakout Creator award at the 2023 Streamy Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2023. Kurt Gonska

The Streamy Awards also included musical performances by rapper Armani White and Icona Pop. White, in particular, took the stage to perform his songs “Billie Eilish” and “Silver Tooth” with his DJ, Jah. You can now watch both of the duo’s musical numbers on YouTube.

(L-R): Jah and Armani White perform onstage at the 2023 Streamy Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2023. Kurt Gonska

The Streamys featured a wide array of honorees and awards during its 2023 ceremony. The event bestowed its annual Streamys Creator Honors to influencers Vivienne Medrano, Brittany Broski and The Korean Vegan. Additional awards — divided by platforms, content types and individuals — were also given to social media stars like MrBeast, Jay Shetty, Meghan Trainor and more.

Below, discover all the winners from the 2023 Streamy Awards.

STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS

Brittany Broski

The Korean Vegan

Vivienne Medrano

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the Year: MrBeast

Show of the Year: Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Streamer of the Year: Kai Cenat

International: ibai

Short Form: Chris Olsen

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout Creator: Dylan Mulvaney

Breakout Streamer: Fanum

Collaboration: MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time

Creator for Social Good: Invisible People

Creator Product: PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover: Jonas Brothers

First Person: Ryan Trahan

Just Chatting: Quackity

Variety Streamer: IShowSpeed

VTuber: Gawr Gura

ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR

Made You Look — Meghan Trainor

SHOW AWARDS

Podcast: On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scripted Series: BRYCE • Brandon Rogers

Unscripted Series: Sam and Colby

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated: HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop

Beauty: Mikayla Nogueira

Comedy: RDCWorld

Commentary: penguinz0

Competitive Gamer: TenZ

Dance: Enola Bedard

Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye

Food: Nick DiGiovanni

Gamer: Dream

Health and Wellness: Dr Julie

Kids and Family: Ms Rachel

Learning and Education: TierZoo

Lifestyle: AMP

News: HasanAbi

Science and Engineering: I did a thing

Sports: Jesser

Technology: Marques Brownlee

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography: Recider – Nicholas Adams

Editing: Yes Theory – Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch

Visual and Special Effects: Zach King

Writing: Leo González

BRAND AWARDS

Brand of the Year: Barbie

Agency of the Year: Reach Agency

Brand Engagement: Insta360

Branded Series: LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+ at Mindshare

Branded Video: ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut

Influencer Campaign: Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs

Social Impact Campaign: Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts

