Stephen Curry Sings ‘Misery Business’ Onstage With Paramore for Surprise Performance

Stephen Curry is no stranger to the spotlight, but on Monday night in San Francisco he took on a different kind of stardom. The NBA star surprised the audience at Paramore’s This Is Why Tour stop at the Chase Center for an unexpected performance.

During the set, lead singer Haley Williams introduced “No. 30, Mr. Steph Curry to the stage.” She said, “Tonight we are going to sing something together, and listen from the moment Steph gets the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show. This is a Steph Curry show, alright?

The two then sang Paramore’s hit song “Misery Business” together, with Curry taking lead on the bridge. For his surprise performance, the Golden State Warrior — who was soaking up his hometown hero moment — wore a Paramore merch hoodie, paired with a vest, black cargo pants and a pair of sneakers that resembles his Under Armour Curry 4 signature basketball shoe.

For her part, Williams wore a black minidress with sheer tights and combat boots.

Paramore has been on tour since October 2022 and this marks its final week. Along with Curry, Williams has performed onstage while on the road this year with other surprise guests such as Billie Eilish and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl. Paramore was also an opening act during part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The band will be joining Swift once again for the Europe and U.K. leg of the Eras Tour in 2024.