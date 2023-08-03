Somali Runner Nasro Abukar Ali’s Slow Race Goes Viral at Summer World University Games; Athletics Chief Gets Suspended for Alleged Nepotism

A slow runner has made waves in the athletic world this week during the FISU Summer World University Games.

During the international student-athlete event’s women’s 100m race in Chengdu, China, one runner — since identified as 20-year-old Nasro Abukar Ali — went viral in a video shared on Twitter (since called “X”) by dentist Elham Garaad on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Ali, who is not a trained athlete, ran a noticeably slow 21.81-second race compared to her peers running the same distance, according to Reuters.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down,” Garaad stated in her post, which has gained over 50,000 likes. “It’s disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It’s truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally.”

The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down. It's disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It's truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally. pic.twitter.com/vMkBUA5JSL — Elham Garaad ✍︎ (@EGaraad_) August 1, 2023

Since the incident occurred, Somali Athletics Federation chairwoman Khadijo Aden Dahir — who Ali is alleged to be the niece of — has been suspended and will be subjected to legal proceedings. The case also involves the falsification of Ali’s registration with the Association of Somali Universities, which stated it didn’t send any athletes to compete in the race this year. According to a statement by the Federation on X, Dahir is currently accused of nepotism, abusing her power as chairwoman and “defaming” the nation of Somalia.

Suspension of the Chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation, Ms. Khadijo Aden Dahir pic.twitter.com/UZsO0A4UiA — Ministry of Youth and Sports of Somalia (@MoysFGS) August 2, 2023

The Minister of Youth and Sports Mohamed Barre Mohamud has issued a separate apology as well, clarifying that his organization didn’t know how Ali was selected to compete in the race, according to AP.

The FISU Summer World University Games features an array of athletic competitions for student-athletes hailing from international countries. The annual event includes matches in categories including running, swimming, tennis and more.