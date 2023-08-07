×
Simone Biles Makes Triumphant Return to Gymnastics

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 05: Simone Biles competes in the uneven bars during the Core Hydration Classic at Now Arena on August 05, 2023 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Simone Biles competes in the uneven bars during the Core Hydration Classic at Now Arena on August 05, 2023 in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Getty Images
Simone Biles is back. With one year out from the Paris Olympics, the gymnast made her return to competition this weekend in Illinois at the Core Hydration Classic.

It’s been two years since Biles bowed out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues, and on Saturday, she made a triumphant return.

The Olympic medalist placed first at the U.S. Classic with an all-around score of 59.1. She won the all-around as well as the balance beam and floor titles and she had the highest score on vault.

“Tears of joy as I make this comeback, surrounded by the love you’ve shown! thank you for believing in me,” the athlete posted on Instagram following the victory.

After taking a step back from competitive gymnastics, Biles took time for her personal life. In May, she married NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Since the Toyko Olympics, Biles has continued her parternship with Athleta where she’s designed her own activewear line and also launched collections for Athleta Girls, the brand’s offshoot for kids.

Next up, Biles will compete in the U.S. Championships in San Jose, Calif., on Aug. 24 through Aug.27.

More from Footwear News
Simone Biles Wins Big at First Competition After Two-Year Hiatus
