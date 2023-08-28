Simone Biles Makes History With Eighth US Gymnastics Title Win

Simone Biles is on a winning streak. Over the weekend in San Jose, Calif., the Olympian took home the top prize at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. This marked her eighth national all-around title, making her the first American gymnast to do so — male or female.

The Athleta athlete also became the oldest woman to win the all-around title at 26 years old. Biles claimed three wins on Sunday night, including all-around, balance beam and floor exercise. Coming in second and third place were Shi Jones and Leanne Wong, respectively.

“Everybody in here believes in me,” she told NBC, which broadcast the event. “So I just need to start believing in myself a little bit more, but it feels amazing and I love the fans, I love the crowd. It was really special.”

Earlier this month, Biles made her comeback to gymnastics competition in Illinois at the Core Hydration Classic. It had been two years since Biles bowed out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues, and she made a triumphant return. The Olympic medalist placed first at the U.S. Classic.

“Tears of joy as I make this comeback, surrounded by the love you’ve shown! Thank you for believing in me,” the athlete posted on Instagram following the victory.

Next up in gymnastics, the World Championships/Pan American Games Selection Camp will take place in Katy, Texas, Sept. 18-21, where the rosters for the 2023 FIG Artistic World Championships and 2023 Pan American Games will be determined. With this win, Biles has secured her spot. The World Championships are scheduled for Sept. 30 in Antwerp, Belgium.