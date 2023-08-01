Puma Shares Statement on Late Campaign Star Angus Cloud: ‘We Are Deeply Saddened’

Puma has expressed condolences in light of the death of actor Angus Cloud this week.

“We are deeply saddened to see this tremendously talented artist gone too soon,” the brand shared in an exclusive statement with Footwear News. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones and anyone struggling with mental health issues.”

Angus Cloud stars in Puma’s spring 2023 “Forever. Classic.” campaign. Kendall Bessent/Courtesy of Puma

During his career, notably beginning in 2019 with his breakout role as Fezco in HBO’s “Euphoria,” Cloud was tapped as a campaign star for Puma’s “Forever. Classic.” campaigns, which spotlit the brand’s core shoe styles. The first, released in Feb. 2023, saw the young actor shot by photographer Kendall Bessent in a ’70s-themed room wearing the brand’s deep navy blue Suede Classic XXI sneakers. Cloud was joined in the campaign by co-stars Zaya Wade, Iris Apatow and Caleb McLaughlin, as well.

The second campaign, released in July 2023 to highlight Puma’s fall collection, found Cloud in a vintage-inspired room. On this occasion, he wore a pair of tonal gray Suede Classic XXI sneakers, complemented by a dark brown leather jacket and joggers in the spirit of autumn.

Angus Cloud stars in Puma’s fall 2023 “Forever. Classic.” campaign. Courtesy of Puma

Similarly to its first “Forever. Classic.” campaign, Puma’s fall imagery included returning co-stars Wade, McLaughlin and Apatow, all wearing its versatile signature shoes to welcome the new season.

(L-R): Caleb McLaughlin, Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade and Iris Apatow star in Puma’s “Forever. Classic.” campaign. Courtesy of Puma

As previously reported in Footwear News, Cloud passed away following mental health-related struggles on Sunday after the death of his father.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement shared with Variety. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud is survived by his mother, brother and two sisters.

