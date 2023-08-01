Pee-Wee Herman’s ‘Tequila’ Big Shoe Dance in Gravity-Defying Heels Goes Viral 40 Years Later

After the death of comedian Paul Reubens was announced yesterday, the actor’s iconic “Tequila” dance as Pee-wee Herman in “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” has gone viral again nearly 40 years later.

In the scene from Tim Burton’s 1985 comedy film — which can be viewed on YouTube — Pee-wee (Reubens) dances to the Champs’ 1958 song “Tequila” atop a bar after angering a group of bikers whose motorcycles he’s knocked over.

Reubens’ costume for the occasion also spotlit a notable statement shoe: a set of white patent slip-on loafers with leather tassel accents, set atop a black platform base with thick block heels. White loafers became the character’s signature shoe style.

Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman WireImage

The height-boosting style added an ’80s flair to the character’s attire, similar to more extreme styles worn at the time by stars including David Bowie. Indeed, Herman’s heeled loafers also preceded the larger popularity of men’s heeled loafers and boots in the 2020s, which are regularly seen from designers including Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Saint Laurent.

The “Tequila” dance was a notable hallmark for Reubens throughout his career — and formed its own legacy decades after the film’s initial release.

“I’ve been to hundreds if not thousands of places where, once my presence is known, somebody puts ‘Tequila’ on the loud speaker,” Reubens told Vanity Fair in 2010. “And everyone looks to me like, ‘Come on, do it!’ But it’s never felt like, ‘Oh, god, if I hear that song one more time … ‘ That’s just not me. It happens infrequently enough that I get a positive charge out of it.”

On Sunday, Reubens passed away at age 70 following a private battle with cancer, according to his family.