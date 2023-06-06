How Nike Exec Amy Montagne’s Leadership Style Has Forever Changed Because of COVID

Eighteen-year Nike veteran Amy Montagne has steered the company’s women’s business before, and now she’s taking the helm at a time when female consumers have never been more important.

The VP/GM assumed the role in March after leading Nike’s most diverse geography (APLA) during COVID. “Navigating the complexity of time zones, diversity in language and cultural backgrounds in APLA, while living through a pandemic really helped open my mind to different ways of working and staying connected with the team,” Montagne said.

This challenge, Montagne explained, led to a change in her leadership style. “There was a time in my career where I believed I was being paid to do a job right, and that job was to come in, drive results and get teams to action and accelerate that action through clarity and leadership. I didn’t show the personal side of myself — being a mother, wife, daughter,” Montagne shared. “The hybrid environment helped me see that every person has their own unique story and journey that goes beyond work. For me, it’s about letting teammates know that I see that and that I also have my own things. It’s about sharing my story and being more vulnerable.”

This article appeared in the June 5 print issue of FN, as part of the “Women Who Rock” special section. This annual feature celebrates female leaders who are shaking up the footwear industry with vision and tenacity. And on June 7, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will also honor these women at a live event in New York City, benefiting Two Ten’s WIFI scholarship.