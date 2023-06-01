Images of the Nike Air Max 1 ‘Puerto Rico’ Have Emerged

We’re only a few days away before this year’s National Puerto Rican Day Parade and now, it appears Nike has plans to celebrate the event with the release of a special Air Max 1 colorway coming soon.

After delivering two special Air Force 1 Low styles ahead of the event last year, images of the Air Max 1 “Puerto Rico” have now emerged.

The latest Nike Air Max 1 “Puerto Rico” colorway appears to be inspired by ice cream, which appears in the form of the graphics appearing on the tongue tag and footbed. The sneaker dons a vibrant color palette on the upper, with shades of pink, orange, and yellow appearing throughout the entirety of the panels. Unlike standard versions of the Air Max 1, this pair features a special jewel Swoosh logo on the sides, as well as “Puerto Rico” branding on the lace jewel and embroidered on the heel. Completing the look is a white “Air”-cushioned midsole and a multi-colored outsole.

At the time of publication, release details for the Nike Air Max 1 “Puerto Rico” have yet to be announced by the sportswear giant.

