×
Read Next: Everything You Need to Know About Next Week’s Two Ten Footwear Foundation Gala
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Images of the Nike Air Max 1 ‘Puerto Rico’ Have Emerged

Nike Air Max 1 'Puerto Rico'
The Nike Air Max 1 "Puerto Rico."
Courtesy of Nike
Share

We’re only a few days away before this year’s National Puerto Rican Day Parade and now, it appears Nike has plans to celebrate the event with the release of a special Air Max 1 colorway coming soon.

After delivering two special Air Force 1 Low styles ahead of the event last year, images of the Air Max 1 “Puerto Rico” have now emerged.

The latest Nike Air Max 1 “Puerto Rico” colorway appears to be inspired by ice cream, which appears in the form of the graphics appearing on the tongue tag and footbed. The sneaker dons a vibrant color palette on the upper, with shades of pink, orange, and yellow appearing throughout the entirety of the panels. Unlike standard versions of the Air Max 1, this pair features a special jewel Swoosh logo on the sides, as well as “Puerto Rico” branding on the lace jewel and embroidered on the heel. Completing the look is a white “Air”-cushioned midsole and a multi-colored outsole.

At the time of publication, release details for the Nike Air Max 1 “Puerto Rico” have yet to be announced by the sportswear giant.

In related Nike news, the Swoosh is celebrating West Coast Hip-Hop with a special Air Force 1 Low “West Coast” colorway dropping this month.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 1 “Puerto Rico.”
A top-down view of the Nike Air Max 1 “Puerto Rico.”
The heel’s view of the Nike Air Max 1 “Puerto Rico.”
The outsole of the Nike Air Max 1 “Puerto Rico.”

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nike Air Max 1 'Puerto Rico' Images & Release Info: How to Buy a Pair
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
Dove Cameron Plays With Patterns in Princess-inspired Dress at Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala
wwd
Dove Cameron Plays With Patterns in Princess-inspired Dress at Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala
Tory Burch’s Iconic Miller Sandal Just Got a Comfier Makeover for the Summer & It's On Sale
Tory Burch’s Iconic Miller Sandal Just Got a Comfier Makeover for the Summer & It's On Sale
From Bottles to Blouses: Inside Unifi’s Repreve Operation
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
From Bottles to Blouses: Inside Unifi’s Repreve Operation
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad