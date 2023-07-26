Magic Johnson, Robert Griffin III and More Stars React to LeBron James’ Son Bronny James’ Hospitalization

Athletes and celebrities are wishing Bronny James a speedy recovery. According to CNN, the son of LeBron James and Savannah James suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at USC (University of Southern California)’s Galen Center on Monday. Shortly afterward, the 18-year-old basketball star was rushed to the ICU and has been in stable condition since.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a spokesperson for the James family said in a statement. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Following James’ hospitalization, athletes and sports world stars have shared an outpouring of support for both the young athlete and his family on social media. One such star was Magic Johnson — LeBron’s previous teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers — along with his wife, Cookie.

“Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery,” Johnson shared on Twitter, along with a prayer hands emoji.

Robert Griffin III, quarterback for the Washington Commanders, also sent well wishes to Bronny on .

“When you get a chance send a prayer up for Bronny James,” Griffin shared. “He collapsed on the basketball court yesterday, went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the ICU. He is now out of the ICU and in stable condition, but his continued recovery and health is what we all pray for.”

Below, discover more stars — from Billie Jean King to Trae Young — that are supporting James during his recovery on social media.

