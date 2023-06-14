LACMA Announces Date and Honorees of 2023 Art + Film Gala

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) has announced the date and honorees of its 2023 Art + Film Gala. The 12th annual gala, held on Nov. 4, will honor Judy Baca and David Fincher.

Baca is a visual artist with four decades of experience. In 1974, Baca founded the City of Los Angeles’s first mural program. The program has produced over 400 murals, employed thousands of local participants and evolved into an arts organization; the Social and Public Art Resource Center (SPARC). Baca serves as SPARC’s artistic director while promoting social justice and participatory public art projects.

Fincher is an award-winning filmmaker known for his distinctive visual style and craftsmanship. Some of Fincher’s notable feature films include Se7en (1995), Fight Club (1999), Zodiac (2007), The Social Network (2010), Gone Girl (2014); and Mank (2020).

“Judy Baca is one of the most important American artists working today,” said Michael Govan, LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director in a release. “We are thrilled to honor Judy for her achievements, for her commitment to public art, and for her impact in the cultural landscape of Los Angeles and beyond. Through his award-winning films, David Fincher tells compelling stories and sheds light on human psychology. His unique vision pulls audiences deeper into his cinematic world. We look forward to honoring Judy and David this November and celebrating the important role that art and film plays in telling human stories.”

The museum will also be debuting new work from Baca in a solo exhibition that opens in the fall.

LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio are joining as the 2023 Art + Film Gala Co-Chairs. Gucci will also continue its partnership with the museum as the presenting sponsor of the annual event. Additional support for the gala is provided by Audi.