Kim Cattrall Will Be Back in Samantha Jones’ Shoes With ‘And Just Like That…’ Cameo

In a surprising turn of events, Kim Cattrall is making her way back into the “Sex and the City” universe. According to Variety, the actress will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the upcoming season of Max’s “And Just Like That…”

Per the Variety article, she will only appear in one scene in the Season 2 finale after reportedly shooting dialogue solo on March 22 in New York. In the scene, Samantha, will have a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

Despite not being approached to play Samantha Jones in the “And Just Like That…” series after a public fallout with Parker, the fan-favorite character still made it to screen in the first season when Carrie talks to Samantha over text.

For her upcoming cameo — which was shot without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and showrunner Michael Patrick King — costume designer Patricia Field dressed Cattrall for the scene.

Having worked with Cattrall for years in the original “Sex and the City” series and three subsequent movies, Field (who currently does not work on “AJLT”) told FN last year that her memories with the star lives beyond the clothes. “You know what I have to say, it was the relationship that we had together that made it fun… and the clothes were fun as well.” Field pointed to one of the most iconic visuals of Samantha Jones of all: her in heels in bed. “A sexy stiletto. Naked in bed. It just just added to the sexiness [of those sex scenes],” Field said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety) Getty Images for Variety

The second season of “And Just Like That” premieres on June 22.