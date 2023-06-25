×
Read Next: Victoria Monet Shines in Metal-Coiled Cutouts and Mirrored Platforms at BET Award 2023
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Justin Bieber Elevates Cropped Sweatshirt with Nike Sneakers For a Walk with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Nike, sneakers, white sneakers, low top sneakers, Swoosh, Swoosh logo, lace up sneakers, mens sneakers, jeans, blue jeans, wide leg jeans, T-shirt, white T-shirt, crop top, cropped sweatshirt, sweatshirt, gray sweatshirt, Los Angeles
Justin Bieber Wears Sweatshirt and Nike Sneakers with Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber Wears Sweatshirt and Nike Sneakers with Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber Wears Sweatshirt and Nike Sneakers with Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber Wears Sweatshirt and Nike Sneakers with Hailey Bieber
View Gallery
View Gallery36 Images
Share

Justin Bieber was casually dressed for a day out in Los Angeles.

While strolling outdoors with wife Hailey Bieber, Justin was seen in a classic outfit: a plain white T-shirt, tucked into a set of light blue denim jeans. Giving his outfit a distinctly ’90s feel, however, were subtle details: his pants’ wide-leg fit, as well as the shirt’s layering with a cropped gray sweatshirt.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Nike, sneakers, white sneakers, low top sneakers, Swoosh, Swoosh logo, lace up sneakers, mens sneakers, jeans, blue jeans, wide leg jeans, T-shirt, white T-shirt, crop top, cropped sweatshirt, sweatshirt, gray sweatshirt, Los Angeles
(L-R): Hailey and Justin Bieber walk in Los Angeles on June 24, 2023.BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bieber opted to finish his outfit with a backwards light tan baseball cap. The “Baby” singer’s attire also included a silver bead-chain necklace with a geometric pink pendant for a vibrant pop of color. In menswear, similarly colorful and tonal pendant necklaces have grown in popularity through details including stones, enamel and charms, as seen in new styles from brands including Miansai, Veert and Vitaly.

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Los Angeles, crop top, white top, white t-shirt, pants, tan pants, shoes, black shoes, square toes, square toe shoes, Bottega Veneta, bag Jodie bag, handbag, woven bag
(L-R): Justin and Hailey Bieber walk in Los Angeles on June 24, 2023.thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Bieber strapped into a pair of white Nike sneakers to finish his outfit. The “Love Yourself” singer’s low-top style appeared to feature leather uppers with rounded toes and flat white rubber outsoles. The monochrome set was punctuated by white laces, as well as Nike’s signature “Swoosh” logo in dark green on either side. His footwear’s palette and shape further added to his outfit’s casual nature, while remaining contemporary from its matte palette — which, similarly to his clothing, was a popular ’90s style that’s only grown today.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Nike, sneakers, white sneakers, low top sneakers, Swoosh, Swoosh logo, lace up sneakers, mens sneakers, jeans, blue jeans, wide leg jeans, T-shirt, white T-shirt, crop top, cropped sweatshirt, sweatshirt, gray sweatshirt, Los Angeles
A closer look at Bieber’s Nike sneakers.thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bieber often wears casual sneakers with his everyday outfits. The “Changes” singer often wears low-top styles in neutral or jewel-toned hues from Nike, Vans and New Balance. Aside from sneakers, he can also be seen in slides from his own brand, Drew House, as well as Bottega Veneta boots.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Justin Bieber Wears Sweatshirt and Nike Sneakers with Hailey Bieber
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad