Justin Bieber Elevates Cropped Sweatshirt with Nike Sneakers For a Walk with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber was casually dressed for a day out in Los Angeles.

While strolling outdoors with wife Hailey Bieber, Justin was seen in a classic outfit: a plain white T-shirt, tucked into a set of light blue denim jeans. Giving his outfit a distinctly ’90s feel, however, were subtle details: his pants’ wide-leg fit, as well as the shirt’s layering with a cropped gray sweatshirt.

(L-R): Hailey and Justin Bieber walk in Los Angeles on June 24, 2023. BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bieber opted to finish his outfit with a backwards light tan baseball cap. The “Baby” singer’s attire also included a silver bead-chain necklace with a geometric pink pendant for a vibrant pop of color. In menswear, similarly colorful and tonal pendant necklaces have grown in popularity through details including stones, enamel and charms, as seen in new styles from brands including Miansai, Veert and Vitaly.

(L-R): Justin and Hailey Bieber walk in Los Angeles on June 24, 2023. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Bieber strapped into a pair of white Nike sneakers to finish his outfit. The “Love Yourself” singer’s low-top style appeared to feature leather uppers with rounded toes and flat white rubber outsoles. The monochrome set was punctuated by white laces, as well as Nike’s signature “Swoosh” logo in dark green on either side. His footwear’s palette and shape further added to his outfit’s casual nature, while remaining contemporary from its matte palette — which, similarly to his clothing, was a popular ’90s style that’s only grown today.

A closer look at Bieber’s Nike sneakers. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bieber often wears casual sneakers with his everyday outfits. The “Changes” singer often wears low-top styles in neutral or jewel-toned hues from Nike, Vans and New Balance. Aside from sneakers, he can also be seen in slides from his own brand, Drew House, as well as Bottega Veneta boots.