Jessica Chastain Goes Dark in Hidden Heels for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Jessica Chastain took monochrome dressing to Mexico City for Taylor Swift’s Eras World Tour.

While backstage with the musician — as well as friends Ali Kiley and Kelly Carmichael — on Instagram, Chastain’s footwear couldn’t be seen. However, the Oscar-winning actress was seen wearing a long black maxi dress, layered beneath a lightweight button-up jacket.

Chastain’s monochrome attire is a popular styling technique, which pairs pieces in the same color or material to create a streamlined outfit. The “Help” star’s attire also leaned into the seasonal maxi dress — often worn while transitioning between warmer and cooler months — which has become a wardrobe essential. Numerous brands release styles in a wide range of colors and shapes each year, as seen in new pieces by Finney, Simkhai and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Swift, meanwhile, wore one of the closing outfits from her “Midnights” album’s set while making a kissing face to the camera with Chastain: a custom, crystal-embellished Oscar de la Renta bodysuit, paired with custom bejeweled Christian Louboutin boots — each in a deep shade of dark blue. In fact, the look is one of several iterations the singer’s worn during her tour, as documented on Instagram by stylist Joseph Cassell.

Chastain’s shoe style is sleek and glamorous. The “Zero Dark Thirty” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps in a range of shades on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Sergio Rossi. She’s also been seen in metallic heeled sandals by Charlotte Olympia, Prada and Aquazzura over the years. Off-duty, Chastain’s rotation is decidedly more casual, including New Balance sneakers and low-heeled boots from brands including Chanel.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on trending news, celebrity style and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.