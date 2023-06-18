×
Jaehyun Pops in Slouchy Suiting and Moccasin Platforms at Prada’s Spring 2023 Men’s Show

Jaehyun attends the Prada spring 2024 menswear runway show during Milan Men's Fashion Week at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy on June 18, 2023.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada
Jaehyun brought a modern take to retro style to the Prada’s spring 2024 fashion show.

While arriving to the occasion at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy on Sunday, Jaehyun posed on the red carpet in a dark gray suit. The NCT member’s set featured a subtle striped print across a pointed lapeled blazer and matching trousers. For a subtle effect, he finished his outfit with a simple black T-shirt; the set’s boxy fit lent it an added air of lived-in nonchalance for the occasion.

Jaehyun attends the Prada spring 2024 menswear runway show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy on June 18, 2023.

Jaehyun opted to not accessorize his outfit, though his attire did feature a notable accent: a vibrant turquoise and tan knit collar, which emerged from his blazer to point outwards and create a layered statement.

When it came to footwear, Jaehyun’s outfit was finished with thick Prada moccasin brogues. His black leather style featured smooth uppers with a faintly glossy sheen, complete with gathered rounded front panels that were cast in deep brown to create a whimsically exaggerated, moccasin-like silhouette. Thin laces and thick black rubber lugged soles finished the set with a subversive twist.

A closer look at Jaehyun’s Prada shoes.

Milan Men’s Fashion Week is held to showcase the upcoming season’s menswear collections from a range of brands and designers. This year’s summer 2024 shows, held from June 16 to 20, will feature new lines from DSquared2, Neil Barrett, Giorgio Armani, Fendi, Etro, Prada and Valentino. The event also features a range of A-list attendees, with this month’s shows finding stars including Jaehyun, Troye Sivan, Jordan and Zac Stenmark and Davis Burleson in the front row.

