Giulia Dragoni, the 16-Year-Old ‘Little Messi,’ Debuts at Women’s World Cup as Italy’s Youngest Athlete in the Competition

Giulia Dragoni made history for Italy while competing in the Women’s World Cup this week.

On Monday, Dragoni competed against Argentina on the midfield during Italy’s opening Group G match for the Cup. In the process, she also became the youngest-ever athlete to represent Italy during the competition at 16 years old, according to CNN.

Estefania Banini of Argentina takes on Giulia Dragoni of Italy at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

During the game, Dragoni was replaced on the field by teammate Cristiana Girelli, who eventually led Italy to a 1-0 victory, winning the match against Argentina and scoring her 54th international goal on her 104th appearance internationally.

Dragoni has been nicknamed “Little Messi” due to her highly competitive nature, similar to that of award-winning Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi. The Italian athlete notably holds the number “16” on her jersey, which directly corresponds to her age. She is currently the second-youngest European athlete to have played in the Women’s World Cup. The youngest to-date was 14-year-old Carolina Morace in 1978, according to FIFA.

Aldana Cometti of Argentina controls the ball against Giulia Dragoni at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match. Phil Walter/Getty Images

As for the Italian women’s team, they will continue their Group G matches on Saturday while facing off against Sweden.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is an annual international soccer tournament, featuring female soccer teams competing for prize money up to $4.29 million, according to USA Today. Top athletes in this year’s competition will include Pernille Harder (Denmark), Lucy Bronze (England) and Sophia Smith (United States of America), among others.