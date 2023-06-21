Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

It’s that time again. Taking place quadrennially, the FIFA Women’s World Cup is about to kick off next month, and today, the U.S. announced its official roster.

With help from President Biden, Taylor Swift, Issa Rae, Blake Lively, Mia Hamm and more, the 2023 U.S. women’s team was revealed. Leading the team are Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, who are returning for their fourth World Cup.

The full roster includes: Rapinoe, Morgan, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams, Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett, Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher, Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup officially begins on July 20 and it is jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The final match is scheduled for Aug. 20. This time around, 32 nations will compete on the international stage, from the previous 24.

The competition has seen four past champions: USA, Germany, Japan and Norway. The U.S. won back-to-back World Cups in 2019 and 2015. They lost to Japan in 2011.

As the U.S. competes for the historic three-peat win, countries Sweden, Australia, England, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany and France are also pegged as favorites.

The USWNT’s first match is scheduled for Friday, July 21, as they take on Vietnam in the group stage.