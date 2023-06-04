Emma Stone Chicly Slips on Louis Vuitton’s White Slingback Pumps for Veuve Clicquot’s 2023 Polo Classic

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emma Stone kicked off summer in sophisticated style at Veuve Clicquot’s 2023 Polo Classic.

During the Saturday event at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, Stone arrived in a chic Louis Vuitton outfit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ attire included a white short-sleeved crinkle-knit blouse with thin yellow stripes, tucked into a tiered cream miniskirt accented by embossed gold metal buttons. Stone’s ensemble was also sharply complemented by Vuitton’s white $6,750 Capucines BB handbag: a small top-handled satchel with a detachable shoulder strap, crafted from smooth leather with gleaming gold hardware.

Emma Stone attends the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on June 3, 2023. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The “Cruella” actress’ outfit was smoothly finished with Melinda Maria’s gold $68 Kendall hoop earrings, as well as a set of tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses.

Emma Stone attends the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on June 3, 2023. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

During the occasion, Stone also mingled with Veuve Clicquot president Jean-Marc Gallot and LVMH’s senior marketing manager Anne-Sophie Stock.

(L-R): Emma Stone, Jean-Marc Gallot and Anne-Sophie Stock attend the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on June 3, 2023. Roy Rochlin

When it came to footwear, Stone slipped into a pair of white Vuitton pumps to finish her outfit. The “La La Land” actress’ $1,050 Shake style featured white patent leather uppers with squared toes and slingback straps, as well as folded front panels topped by white and gold “LV” charms for a burst of chic logomania. Stone’s set was finished with slightly flared 2.2-inch block heels, bringing her look a balanced and monochrome finish for a day at the races.

Louis Vuitton’s ‘Shake’ pumps. Louis Vuitton

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic celebrated the start of summer with a polo match at Liberty State Park. Sponsored by Veuve Clicquot champagne, the 2023 event featured lawn picnics and Veuve-themed VIP tents. The occasion also drew a range of celebrity guests, including Emma Stone, Nicky Hilton, Gayle King, Lara Eurdolian, Patrick Janelle, Danai Gurira and Simone Ashley.

PHOTOS: See all the stars at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2023 in the gallery.

