WNBA Star Courtney Williams Gets Her Own Moolah Kicks Player Edition Shoe — and You Can Own a Pair

WNBA star Courtney Williams now has her own Moolah Kicks player-exclusive (PE) shoe.

Today, the emerging women’s basketball shoe brand revealed a look created in collaboration with the Chicago Sky guard, who joined Moolah Kicks as an ambassador in November 2022. The look is a special iteration of the Neovolt Pro court-ready shoe.

This PE, according to Moolah Kicks, were designed to pay homage to “Williams’ time playing basketball at the University of South Florida.”

“These shoes are super special to me because I based the colorway around my college, the University of South Florida,” Williams said in a statement. “If it wasn’t for that school and basketball program, I wouldn’t be here still doing what I love, so it was only right I show love.”

This PE for Williams is executed in the shade of green that is associated with the school and features her logo in white on the tongues.

The player edition Moolah Kicks Neovolt Pro for WNBA star Courtney Williams Courtesy of Moolah Kicks

In terms of features and tech, the Neovolt Pro is designed with engineered mesh uppers for ventilation, durable toe caps for protection, multidirectional tread pattern on the outsole for traction and high energy-returning midsoles for: a faster push off and bounce.

“We’re thrilled to be debuting our first P.E. pair of Moolah’s, and it is only right that it is with Courtney,” Natalie White, founder and CEO of Moolah Kicks, said in a statement. “She has been lighting it up on the court, and we can’t wait to see her hooping in the customs she helped design.”

The shoe is available now via Moolahkicks.com in limited quantities for $180. The shoe is only available in the baller’s size 10.