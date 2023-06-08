ComplexCon 2023: Host, Performers and Everything to Know About

Complex’s annual ComplexCon festival will return to Long Beach in 2023. The two-day culture-defining event will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center on Nov. 18 and 19.

The annual festival will also include the return of the First We Feast Lagoon, which will bring attendees the most delicious treats.

Further details about talent lineups, host, performers and ticket announcements for ComplexCon 2023 have not yet been revealed, however, fans can sign up at complexcon.com to get notifications and exclusive news in the coming months.

What is ComplexCon?

ComplexCon, also known as the “festival of the future,” will bring together the world’s most influential brands and creative artists for an immersive two-day experience of style, sneakers, art, food, music, inspiration and so much more.

When was ComplexCon developed?

ComplexCon was officially developed in 2016 as a partnership between Complex Networks and ReedPOP, the producers of New York’s Comic-Con and Agenda Show. Since then, the event has been held annually in November.

Who was last year’s host & performers?

Japanese graphic designer Verdy served as the host and artistic director for ComplexCon 2022. The Girls Don’t Cry and Wasted Youth founder spoke to FN about receiving the offer and how he kept innovation at the forefront of his vision.

“Being the art director of ComplexCon has always been a dream of mine, so I was super excited when I got the offer during the pandemic,” Verdy tells FN in an exclusive email interview. “Aside from bringing established legends of Japan, I wanted to offer a platform for the emerging brands that have yet to catch the spotlight they deserve.”

ComplexCon 2022 also featured a headlining performance from Nigo. The record producer was joined by Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Clipse, Ski Mask, and Teriyaki Boys. Last year’s panel lineup was just as star-studded including, Vashtie, Jim Jones, Jadakiss, DJ Clark Kent, Bun B and Hit-Boy.

