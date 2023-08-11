×
Birdies’ Bianca Gates’ Photo Diary From Her Trip to the FIFA Women’s World Cup

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 6: Naomi Girma, Lynn Williams, Kelley O'Hara, Julie Ertz, Crystal Dunn, Sophia Smith, Kristie Mewis and Lindsey Horan of USA celebrate during the penalty shootout of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Winner Group G and Runner Up Group E at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 6, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)
(L-R): Naomi Girma, Lynn Williams, Kelley O'Hara, Julie Ertz, Crystal Dunn, Sophia Smith, Kristie Mewis and Lindsey Horan of USA during the penalty shootout of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match.
Visionhaus via Getty Images
Share

Since 2021, Birdies — the women’s shoe brand led by founders Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey — has somewhat surprisingly been involved in the sports world.

The label has been the founding fashion sponsor for the Angel City Football Club — L.A.’s first women’s professional soccer team. ACFC was founded in 2020 by Oscar-winning actor Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media entrepreneur Julie Uhrman and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian. It’s also backed by Serena Williams, Jennifer Garner and other A-listers.

This month, Gates and Sharkey celebrated women’s sports at its highest level: the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. They execs traveled to Australia to cheer on ACFC team members, Julie Ertz and Alyssa Thompson, who made the US Women’s National Team roster. Gates and Sharkey also took part in the Angel City Equity Summit during their trip.

“The World Cup was an amazing experience for both Marisa and myself and further shed light on the massive potential for more brands to partner with women’s sports organizations in the future as Birdies has,” Gates told FN.

What makes this union between Birdies and ACFC unique is ACFC’s sponsorship model, which requires its corporate partners to reallocate 10% of the value of their sponsorship to local causes, via product, asset or monetary donation. In June 2021, Birdies mobilized part of its allocation to develop a mentorship and paid internship program for young girls across Los Angeles and continues to do so.

Plus, having nontraditional partners in the world of women’s sports is key as it allows for greater exposure for teams.

Added Gates, “After attending the World Cup with ACFC, we witnessed the world lifting up and supporting more female athletes — and this is only the beginning! We’ll see this much more over the next several decades as brands get involved and invest, hopping on the train we’ve been riding confidently for years.”

Keep scrolling to see Gates and Sharkey’s first-hand experience at the World Cup.

Birdies and ACFC arriving at the World Cup wearing their Birdies.
Bianca Gates, Marisa Sharkey and their families on a flight from Sydney to Melbourne to watch the final USA game versus Sweden.
Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey at Angel City’s Equity Summit.
Bianca and Anika Wells, Australia Minister for Aged Care & Sport, at Angel City’s Equity Summit. Gates spoke with Wells for a 1:1 around equity in sport and beyond.
The Angel City Effect: How Hollywood’s Home Grown Women’s Pro Soccer Team is Changing the Face of Sports - Stephanie Rudnick, Angel City Football Club, Head of PR and Communications, Julie Uhrman, Angel City Football Club (ACFC), President and Co-Founder, Marisa Sharkey, Birdies, Co-Founder & President and Jess Smith, Angel City Football Club (ACFC), Head of Revenue
Marisa Sharkey speaking at Advertising Week in Luna Park with Julie Uhrman, Jess Smith and Stephanie Rudnick of ACFC on a panel focused on The Angel City Effect: How Hollywood’s Home Grown Women’s Pro Soccer Team is Changing the Face of Sports.AWAPAC
Bianca and Marisa cheering on Team USA!
Bianca Gates, Marisa Sharkey and Julie Uhrman in front of the Sydney Opera House celebrating Birdies founding sponsorship of the Angel City Football Club.



Birdies' Bianca Gates' Photo Diary From Her Trip to Women's World Cup
