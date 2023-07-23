×
Read Next: Nicola Peltz-Beckham Shines in Gold Cork Wedges with Brooklyn Beckham in Saint-Tropez
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Bethenny Frankel Calls Out TJ Maxx for Selling Her Fake Manolo Blahnik Heels

Bethenny Frankel, CBS Morning Show
Bethenny Frankel arrives at CBS Morning Show in New York City on May 16, 2022.
SplashNews.com
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bethenny Frankel is changing her stance on T.J. Maxx, thanks to a dramatic shoe situation.

On Friday, Frankel took to TikTok to share a video discussing her most recent purchase — a pair of pink satin Manolo Blahnik Hangisi mules, which she purchased from T.J. Maxx for $200 (the original pair retails for $1,095). Upon connecting with blogger Jack Savoie, Frankel shared that she learned her shoes were actually fake due to their lack of sueded soles and several other details.

@bethennyfrankel

Thank you @Jack Savoie #fake #counterfeit #tjmaxx #fakeluxury #fakeluxurygoods #truth #unfluenced #influencer

♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel

Frankel shared she also reached out to T.J. Maxx, which would have given her a refund for the footwear valued at $869 if she retuned them with a receipt — which she stated she did not have. Resultantly, the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star told T.J. Maxx she would not be accepting their offer, thought she did request the brand to send Savoie a gift card.

“I’m going to wear these fake, counterfeit shoes with pride, because I own them now,” Frankel said. “But do not buy luxury goods at T.J. Maxx.”

Previously, Frankel shared her purchase of the Blahnik mules at T.J. Maxx — which she found while originally arriving to purchase a flamingo-shaped bar cart and cowboy hat — on TikTok. The style features bright fuchsia satin uppers with stiletto heels, finished by pointed toes topped with the luxury brand’s signature sparkling Hangisi buckle.

@bethennyfrankel

Can’t stop. Won’t stop. This was critical. @T.J.Maxx #flamingogirl #flamingo @Manolo Blahnik PS. The shoes were only 200 less & a size big so i messed UP.

♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel

At this time, T.J. Maxx has not issued a statement or video response to Frankel’s video, which has currently amassed 1.6 million views.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bethenny Frankel Shares Fake Manolo Blahnik Heels Story on TikTok
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad