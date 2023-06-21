What Happened to ‘Back to the Future’ Mall? Stores Are Closed at the Iconic Scene Location at Puente Hills Mall

In the “Back to the Future” movie, the Puente Hills Mall served as the location for the fictional Twin Pines Mall. The mall played a significant role in the film’s plot as the site where Dr. Emmett Brown’s time-traveling DeLorean car was first tested. Marty McFly, the film’s protagonist, travels back in time to 1955 after an experiment goes awry, causing him to inadvertently disrupt his parents’ meeting, thus jeopardizing his own existence.

“Thank God I found you. Listen, can you meet me at Twin Pines Mall tonight at 1:15? I made a major breakthrough, and I’ll need your assistance,” Doc Emmett Brown said to Marty McFly in the film.

Throughout the movie, the mall serves as a key backdrop for various pivotal scenes, including the memorable climax where Marty returns to the present and saves Doc Brown from a terrorist attack. The mall’s association with the “Back to the Future” franchise has made it a popular landmark for fans of the film series.

What mall was ‘Back to the Future’ filmed at?

The real Twin Pines Mall is called Puente Hills Mall. Established in 1974, Puente Hills is a prominent regional shopping destination boasting a total of 155 stores. Among its notable anchor stores are Burlington, Macy’s, and Ross Dress for Less.

The mall, located in City of Industry, California, occupies a vast area of 1,000,000 square meters; this two-story mall features a distinctive cross-shaped layout that was crafted by The Hahn Company.

It has faced challenges and a decrease in foot traffic despite its historical significance in pop culture. Puente Hills Mall has struggled to adapt to changing consumer preferences and online shopping trends.

Several stores within the mall have closed down, leading to a decrease in overall business and a lack of activity. Efforts to revitalize the mall have been made, but they have not been successful in restoring its former glory.

The decline of Puente Hills Mall serves as a reminder of the evolving retail landscape and the need for malls to adapt to meet the demands of modern consumers. While the “Back to the Future” connection may still attract some visitors, the mall’s current state reflects the challenges faced by traditional brick-and-mortar retail establishments.