What to See, Do and Eat While in Town for The Atlanta Shoe Market

While showgoers at The Atlanta Shoe Market in August will certainly have plenty of shoe lines to keep them occupied over the event weekend, Atlanta has much to offer outside of show hours, including one of the biggest concert tours of the summer.

The city also boasts at least half a dozen restaurants by James Beard award-winning chefs, so foodies will not be disappointed.

Here’s a look at some of what’s new and notable around town in August.

Music & Art

The hottest ticket in town will certainly be Beyoncé’s much-celebrated Renaissance World Tour, at Mercedez Benz Stadium on Aug. 11, 12 and 14. The show has generated headlines not only for its flawless performances, but also for its glitzy ensembles from luxury brands including Balmain, Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, David Koma, Valentino and Off-White.

Elsewhere in Atlanta, the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park is hosting singer Jason Mraz on Aug. 11 and Gov’t Mule on Aug. 12. Alt-country legend Lyle Lovett will be bring his signature Western swing sound to Atlanta Symphony Hall on Aug. 12. And it’ll be ’90s nostalgia night at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre at Encore Park on Aug. 11, when Counting Crows will be joined by special guest Dashboard Confessional.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Courtesy of Exhibition Hub

For art fans, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is an Instagrammer’s dream. Housed inside the Exhibition Hub at the Atlanta Art Center in Doraville, the show takes guests inside the famed artist’s most beloved works. Meanwhile, the High Museum in Midtown is presenting a global perspective this summer with a display of samurai armor and an exhibit of ancient Nubian artifacts. And for a more modern take, check out the Museum of Contemporary Art, home to a permanent collection of over 1,400 works by Georgia artists.

Food & Drink

There have been notable new additions to the local dining scene. This spring, chef Nick Badovinus opened an Atlanta edition of his Dallas-based restaurant, National Anthem, in the Omni Hotel at the Battery, which can be accessed via a walkway from the Cobb Galleria. Billed as an ode to baseball, this modern diner offers elevated twists on American food favorites.

Also in the Battery is C. Ellet’s Steakhouse, which James Beard award-winning chef Linton Hopkins opened in 2017.

In Buckhead Village, Atlanta restaurateur Tal Baum unveiled his long-awaited Carmel restaurant in May. The menu takes inspiration from the coastal communities of California, the Yucatan Peninsula and Baum’s upbringing near Mount Carmel in Israel, along the Mediterranean.

Canoe is located in Atlanta’s Vinings neighborhood. Courtesy of Canoe

For atmosphere, Canoe in Vinings serves farm-to-table cuisine in a picturesque setup next to the Chattahoochee River that’s perfect for a stroll before or after dinner. Another prime spot in Vinings is Clark & Schwenk’s Oyster Bar, an upscale restaurant with a wide array of seafood offerings.

For late-night fun, the Battery has options to suit every taste. For sports lovers, there’s Game Changers inside the Hilton Doubletree Hotel. Whisky connoisseurs will appreciate the tasting room and bar at ASW Distillery, while music lovers won’t want to miss the Park Bench piano bar.