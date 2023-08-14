Aoki Lee Simmons Masters ’90s Style with Timeless Leather Boots

Aoki Lee Simmons took ’90s style for a spin on social media this week.

On Monday, Simmons took to Instagram to share a new photo dump — including travel photos and a bathroom mirror selfie — ahead of her 21st birthday. For the occasion, the model posed on a sidewalk in a set of black leather boots, complete with knee-high shafts and narrow rounded toes.

Boots like Simmons’ are a classic shoe trend, thanks to their high coverage and versatility. Tall styles like the model’s are favored for their ability to be dressed up or down, regardless of the season — with the most popular pairs featuring flat or short-heeled soles, as well as neutral uppers in hues of brown or black. Similar boots are frequently released by brands year-round, as seen in new styles from labels including Khaite, Staud and Sam Edelman.

For a ’90s touch, Simmons elevated her classic boots with a yellow silk slip minidress trimmed in minty green lace. Her outfit was finished with a black crossbody bag with a gleaming chain strap, as well as a leather pouch necklace and string of rosary beads. The model’s summertime stroll followed her viral graduation from Harvard University in May, where she earned a double major — which was celebrated on social media from family members including her mom, Kimora Lee Simmons.

Simmons is a rising star in the fashion world, having modeled as a child for Kimora Lee Simmons’ Baby Phat clothing line and starring in recent runway shows and ads for Sergio Hudson, Tommy Hilfiger, Pyer Moss, Yumi Katsura Couture and Baby Phat Beauty. Simmons even designed her own collection for her mother’s affordable brand, JustFab, in 2021.

“The idea behind the shoes was classic and fun. No one would ever really call me trendy, but the trends are somewhat current, but a lot of ’90s. It has a very ’90s, youthful feel, but also classic appeal, and shoes you can wear all the time,” Simmons said of her JustFab collection in an exclusive FN interview.

When it comes to shoes, Simmons often opts for chic and trendy styles. Both on and off-duty, she’s previously worn neutral ballet flats and espadrille wedges. However, as she’s grown up, the model has pivoted to wearing sleek pumps and strappy sandals from Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and more top labels. Off-duty, Simmons still favors heels, though she’s also slipped into leather sneakers from luxury brands including Alexander McQueen.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.