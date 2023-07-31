‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Dies at 25

Angus Cloud has passed away at the age of 25. The young actor, who plays Fez on “Euphoria,” died on Monday in his family home in Oakland, Calif. from mental health-related struggles, according to a family statement shared with Variety.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in the statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Born in Oakland, Calif. in 1998, Cloud was raised by his mother and father as the eldest of a brother and two twin sisters. In his later years, he attended the School of Production Design at the Oakland School for the Arts, which he graduated from in 2016. In 2019, Cloud began his breakout role as Fezco in the first two seasons of Max’s drama “Euphoria.”

(L-R): Caleb McLaughlin, Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade and Iris Apatow star in Puma’s “Forever. Classic.” campaign. Courtesy of Puma

In the fashion world, Cloud’s star was beginning to rise as well. The young actor was a global brand ambassador for Ralph Lauren Fragrances, as well as a campaign star for Amiri, Marc Jacobs, FILA and SNS. Cloud notably starred alongside fellow Gen Z stars Iris Apatow, Zaya Wade and Caleb McLaughlin in two of Puma’s “Forever. Classic.” campaigns, as well. In November last year, the actor also launched a collaborative capsule collection with Rockstar Energy and Billionaire Boys Club.

Cloud is survived by his mother, brother and two sisters.

