‘And Just Like That…’ Drops Season 2 Trailer With Statement Heels, Bergdorf Goodman and Aidan Shaw’s Return

“You don’t move on because you’re ready to. You move on because you’ve outgrown who you used to be.”

So begins Carrie Bradshaw’s newest voiceover in the latest trailer for Max (formerly HBO Max)’s “And Just Like That.” The “Sex and the City” companion series, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis – complete with an ensemble cast including Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman.

The show’s newest trailer, which delves deeper into its character storylines, has arrived on Thursday — and it’s a fashionable blast packed with Easter eggs for longtime “SATC” fans (fitting, as season 2 returns during the original show’s 25th anniversary).

In the new clip, Bradshaw (Parker) is mourning the one-year mark since the death of Mr. Big in “And Just Like That…” season 1. Aside from a romantic fling with her podcast boss, fashion’s favorite columnist is also learning to cook in her kitchen — formerly used for extra closet space — and adventuring throughout New York City.

The most notable plot line, however, comes with the long-awaited return of Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), which Carrie instigates by sending him an e-mail. During the original “Sex and the City” run, fans will recall Aidan and Carrie’s dispute over her lack of computer skills and her laptop’s crashing — making the reunion a full-circle moment.

(L-R): Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie Bradshaw) and John Corbett (as Aidan Shaw) in “And Just Like That…” season 2. Craig Blankenhorn/Courtesy of HBO

Naturally, the trailer also features an array of bold fashion moments, courtesy of costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Fashion lovers will quickly spot Parker musing over Carrie’s bird-topped wedding veil from the “Sex and the City” movie in her walk-in closet, as well as wearing a whimsical blue Valentino x Moncler puffer gown in a snowy scene.

Rounding out the lineup is Bradshaw in peak form: kicking open her front door in a well-heeled foot (clad in metallic dark green pumps) and trying on shoes from a shopping spree at Bergdorf Goodman — where her spoils include Gucci’s pink ankle-laced pumps, bejeweled bronze Giuseppe Zanotti mules, bow-topped Jimmy Choo sandals and a sparkling black pair of Rene Caovilla’s signature winding sandals.

Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie Bradshaw) in “And Just Like That…” season 2. Craig Blankenhorn/Courtesy of HBO

Elsewhere, Miranda (Nixon) is navigating her new relationship with Che Diaz (Ramirez), Charlotte (Davis) has a wild night out and possibly returns to working in the art world, and Dr. Nya Wallace (Pittman) steps back into the dating scene.

Though plot details for Lisa Todd Wexley (Ari Parker) and Seema Patel (Choudhury)’s characters are under wraps, the two make multiple appearances in the trailer — in addition to returning characters Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), Brady Hobbes (Niall Cunningham), Herbert Wexley (Christopher Jackson), Lily York Goldenblatt (Cathy Ang), Rock York Goldenblatt (Alexa Swinton), Anthony Marantino (Mario Cantone) and Carrie’s neighbor Lisette (Katerina Tannenbaum).

(L-R): Nicole Ari Parker (as Lisa Todd Wexley), Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (as Charlotte York) and Karen Pittman (as Dr. Nya Wallace) in “And Just Like That…” season 2. Craig Blankenhorn/Courtesy of HBO

“And just like that…I realized you never know what tomorrow will bring,” Parker concludes. However, we do know one thing: Kim Cattrall will make a return as her “SATC” character Samantha Jones in a cameo appearance, which has already gone viral. As for the rest? We’ll be closely following Bradshaw’s heels when the show begins streaming on Max on June 22, 2023.