‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Finale: Samantha’s Return, Carrie’s Farewell Dinner Party + More

It finally happened. After months of anticipation from a leak that Kim Cattrall would make a surprise appearance on the final episode of “And Just Like That” season 2, Samantha Jones returned, in all her fabulosity.

Show creator Michael Patrick King and team wasted no time in getting to the point, opening the final episode with the singular scene, which — it has been reported ad nauseum — was filmed separately, with Cattrall shooting her scene without interaction with Sarah Jessica Parker and crew.

Any real life tension present in the shooting just barely managed not to spill over to the concise scene, which has Samantha calling Carrie to apologize that she will not be able to make it to her apartment farewell dinner, revealing that she had been planning to surprise her longtime friend with a one-day jaunt from London to New York to bid adieu to the pad.

Cattrall resurrects Samantha’s eternally self-assured tone, though the dialogue came without any of the signature puns (including dirty jokes) that the character has used over the years in the “Sex and the City” franchise. It did, however, come with multiple utterances of “fabulous” and a nod to the time the publicist pretended to be a woman named Annabelle Bronstein to use the pool at the Soho House.

It also came with some fabulous accessories, including oversized bangles (which may or may not be from Alexis Bittar, a jewelry brand worn frequently in the original series) and a very conspicuous lime green Fendi First handbag — which inevitably recalls the time that Samantha bought a fake Fendi from the trunk of a fake handbag dealer’s car.

Herewith, more of the final episode’s biggest fashion moments:

Carrie’s dinner party dress

What would Carrie’s farewell dinner party be without a zany dress, with even zanier styling? Her crystal checkerboard fit-and-flare Oscar de la Renta gown is a statement alone, but costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago went a few steps further to Carrie it up, with a black crystal mesh shrug, black leggings and a pair of gold crystal pumps.

Carrie’s kitten “Shoe”

Or it is Shoo? During the dinner party, Carrie reveals to her guests that she named her kitten Shoe. “It’s getting late but Shoe just wanted to say hello!” She explains to Miranda that the name has a double meaning. “Shoe as in ‘shoe’ — and Shoo as in ‘Get out of my shoe!'” she jokes. With the series renewed for a third season, we can only imagine the beyond cute opportunities.

Seema’s single gal armor

As Seema navigates her relationship with film producer Ravi Gordi, her wardrobe says a lot about her independence. A metallic Versace gown and necklace read as literal armor.

Nya’s new chapter

With an induction into the American Law Institute and another encounter with mystery man Toussaint (who is actually the Michelin-starred chef cooking for Carrie’s farewell dinner), things are looking way up for Dr. Nya Wallace.

Miranda’s dinner-to-BBC gown

Miranda was also dressed for success. While her red caped sheath may have been intended as a revenge dress in anticipation of seeing Che at Carrie’s party, a surprise invitation to have her speak as a guest on a BBC news program proved she was dressed to take on the world.