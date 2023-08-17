‘And Just Like That’ Episode 10 Recap: Carrie’s Pajamas and Heels, Sam Smith’s Art Gallery Outfit + More Fashion Moments

Despite a host of subplots in the first few episodes, “And Just Like That” has had a surprising dearth of memorable fashion moments in the rest of its second season.

Sure, Carrie had a shoe shopping spree to end them all; the Hermès Birkin returned in infamy, and Lisa Todd Wexley’s jewelry-and-handbag adornment has been a steady stream of fabulous. But as of late, the episodes have focused less on Carrie’s proximity to fashion, the fashion industry or her particular brand of personal style and more on the reignition of her romance with old flame Aidan Shaw.

But the penultimate episode suggests the the show is gearing up for a little more “zsa zsa zsu” as the season nears its finale — a highly anticipated one even prior to the season premiere, as it was revealed early on in the lead up that actress Kim Cattrall would make a return cameo appearance as Samantha Jones at the season’s end.

Until next week, when the season finale reveals all, here are the most memorable fashion moments from “And Just Like That” episode 10, “The Last Supper Part 1: Appetizer.” Warning: This recap contains spoilers.

Carrie’s pajamas, heels and commemorative Cosmopolitans

To break the news to Anthony that his estranged husband Stanford Blatch is giving up everything of his former life to live in Japan as a Shinto monk (more formally referred to as a “Kannushi” or “shinshoku”), Carrie puts on her best patterned pajamas a pair of pink heels that perfectly match the two Cosmpolitans she lays out on her coffee table to help soften the blow. Aside from reminding everyone that sometimes the best opportunity for wearing special heels is within the comforts of home (no risk of scuffing suede or breaking a stiletto), the heels and throwback cocktails feel like a special nod and sendoff to actor Willie Garson, who died in 2021 just as the series debuted its first season. Cheers to Stanford.

Sam Smith’s art gallery getup

The show isn’t shy about its cameo from the music artist. “I’m in the middle of selling a painting to Sam Smith!” Charlotte yell-whispers to Rock over the phone when they interrupt her sale. Smith falls in line with the show’s statement-all-the-time dressing, sporting a turquoise overcoat and matching top and pants, along with giant black leather platform boots.

The gallerist wardrobes of Charlotte and her coworkers

A previous episode tackled the complexities of finding the right workwear at a certain age, but since Charlotte threw away her Spanx, her work wardrobe has been delightfully “Designing Women,” reminiscent of the late ’80s-early ’90s sitcom with her flair of peplum waists and puffed sleeves. Kudos also to her coworkers, whose artsy ensembles satisfy the itch of what many people probably envision gallerists to be wearing at work.

Seema’s cat-tacular look

While it’s widely regarded as a neutral in fashion, it’s been a minute since leopard print has trended. But Sarita Chouldhury’s Seema Patel might be able to single-handedly revive the pattern just in time for fall. On a trip to see Carrie at her apartment, Seema strolls in wearing coordinating satin leopard print trousers, blouse, trench coat, handbag and sandals — the ultimate feline fatale look.

Miranda’s international house of appropriate work glamour

While the old corporate lawyer Miranda Hobbes was all skirt suits, stoic power bags and even a “Working Girl” swap of white Reebok high-tops into pumps in the earliest episodes of “Sex and the City,” the new Miranda is all about creative workwear. Audiences may be balking at depictions of the character’s newfound sexuality or awkward attempts at wokeness — and episode 10 does Miranda no favors. But her work wardrobe manages to hit all the right notes of creativity, color, chicness and age-appropriate silhouettes. A an ombré coat (and coordinating handbag and work tote) that the character wears after a meeting at the U.N. illustrates this perfectly. Between Miranda, Charlotte and Lisa, the show offers plenty of inspiration on dressing for work when you’re hitting a career stride.

Lisette’s jorts and kitten heels

It looks like a prized apartment is not the only thing that Lisette will be taking over from Carrie. The young jewelry designer (played by actress Katerina Tannenbaum) jaunts out of Carrie’s pad wearing a pair of gaucho jorts, cut-off t-shirt and kitten heels (all the better to match the kitten she’s holding in her arms). The next generation of quirky dressing is here.

Carrie’s boots and… sweatpants?

They probably aren’t sweatpants, but the pair of purple trousers that Carrie sports while on the boardwalk at Coney Island feels right on track with the vintage sweatshirt obsession she appears to be having this season (a topic that actress Sarah Jessica Parker and series costume designer Molly Rogers discussed at length ahead of the season debut). Tucked into sequined white boots, a matching sequined white duster and an odd button down shirt resembling hospital scrubs, it feels very Carrie running to Miranda’s apartment on New Year’s Eve in the 2008 “Sex and the City” movie. She’s drinking beer, too.